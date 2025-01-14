Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (1/14/2025)
Central Florida high school boys’ basketball players scored big in games across the area as teams headed into mid-January of the 2024-25 season.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 30 athletes from games played Jan. 6-11, 2025, for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for Dec. 30, 2024 – Jan. 4, 2025: Foundation Academy PG Alex Nichols.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Kevin Hernandez, G, Faith Christian
Freshman pumped in 20 points to power the Lions past Cornerstone, 80-71. Earlier, he scored 11 points in a 68-37 win against Circle Christian.
Tim Key, UT, Eustis
Senior scored 18 points to lead the Panthers past Kissimmee Gateway, 64-51.
Alexander Dipaolo, G/W, Central Florida Christian Academy
The 6-foot-6 junior poured in 21 points to guide the Eagles past Deltona Trinity Christian, 67-42.
Tyler McClinton-Hutto, SF, Mount Dora Christian
Senior erupted for 24 points and 16 rebounds for a double-double and added two blocks to power the Bulldogs past Lake Buena Vista, 71-42. Earlier in the week, he recorded 15 points and 15 rebounds for a double-double in a 68-40 win against Meadowbrook Academy (Ocala), and 12 points, nine rebounds, two assists and four steals in an 84-49 victory against Umatilla.
Trent Sisley, F, Montverde Academy
The 6-8 Indiana signee recorded a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds and added two assists to lead the area’s No. 1-ranked team to a 56-52 victory against Bella Vista Prep (Ariz.).
Chase Hibbard, SF/PF/SG, Timber Creek
The 6-3 junior notched 21 points, including four 3-pointers, and four rebounds and two steals to guide the Wolves past Boone, 74-56, in the consolation game of the Metro Conference East tournament.
Jalen Reece, G, Oak Ridge
LSU signee had 22 points, including four 3-pointers, and five rebounds, eight assists and four steals to lead the Pioneers past Winter Park, 71-45, in the Metro Conference East Tournament championship game.
TJ Drain, PF, Windermere
The 6-8 senior pumped in 23 points to power the Wolverines to a 70-67 win against Evans and their first Metro Conference West tournament championship. Earlier in the week, he scored 25 points in a 67-25 win against Ocoee. He has more than 1,000 points in his career.
Jack Kaley, SG, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo)
The 6-3 senior exploded for 25 points to guide the Eagles past Foundation Academy, 69-59. Earlier in the week, he scored 15 points in a 73-56 win against Trinity Prep, and 17 points in a 53-46 victory against Lake Mary.
Royce Anderson, G, West Orange
Senior erupted for 29 points to march the Warriors past Innovation, 63-51.
James Thomas, UT, Pierson-Taylor
Junior poured in 30 points, including five 3-pointers, and added seven rebounds, four assists, and eight steals in a 77-47 victory against The First Academy-Leesburg.
Matt Doherty, PF/C, Lake Brantley
The 6-5 senior sank a free throw with 1.8 seconds left to finish with 14 points, seven rebounds, and five assists and lift the Patriots past Seminole, 64-63. Earlier in the week, he scored 12 points in a 56-48 win against Atlantic.
Connor Summer, SF, Boone
The 6-5 junior scored 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and added five rebounds to lead the Braves past University High (Orlando), 66-55.
David Rushing, W, Evans
The 6-3 senior poured in 24 points to march the Trojans past Edgewater, 67-56.
Jaydan Jeantinord, G, Bridge to Independence
The 6-7 sophomore turned in a stellar performance with 25 points and 27 rebounds for a double-double and added five assists and three blocks in an 88-78 victory against Cornerstone Charter.
Julian DeClou, G/F, Central Florida Christian Academy
The 6-5 junior recorded a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds to guide the Eagles past Foundation Academy, 78-60. Earlier in the week, he notched 21 points, six rebounds, three assists and five steals in a 57-48 win against Bishop Moore.
Josh Theus, PG, Orlando Christian Prep
The 6-2 junior poured in 25 points to march the Warriors past Cornerstone Christian, 74-63.
Javonte Simpson-Lee, F, Poinciana
The 6-6 junior sank two free throws with 1 second left to finish with 32 points and a school record 22 rebounds for a double-double and lead the Eagles past Liberty, 52-50, in the “Battle of the Boulevard.”
Isaac Buckley, W/SF/F, Lake Howell
Talented 6-5 junior poured in 24 points and grabbed four rebounds to guide the Silver Hawks past Hagerty, 72-49, in a Seminole County game.
Dean Adkins, SF/SG, Lake Brantley
The 6-5 senior had 20 points, two rebounds, two assists, and three steals to march the Patriots past Oviedo, 52-51. Earlier in the week, he had 18 points, four rebounds, five assists and five steals in a 55-48 win against Atlantic.
Alex Springs, UT, St. Cloud
Senior notched 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals to power the Bulldogs past Seminole, 69-58.
Alex Nichols, PG, Foundation Academy
Super sophomore continued his torrid play with 29 points, including five 3-pointers, and four rebounds, three assists and two steals to power the Lions past South Lake, 72-56.
Lamar Lee, G, Liberty
Sophomore recorded 23 points, three rebounds, three assists, and nine steals to guide the Chargers past New Dimensions, 92-40.
Jordan Corman, G, East Ridge
Senior notched a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds and added four assists and seven steals to march the Knights past Space Coast, 75-28.
Ricardo Baro, G, Celebration
Junior erupted for 24 points, including five 3-pointers, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 40-37 win against Tohopekaliga.
Jordan Anthony, SF, Seabreeze
Super sophomore exploded for 31 points, including a whopping nine 3-pointers, to guide the Sandcrabs past Geneva School, 73-44.
Mateo Medina, G, The Geneva School
Sophomore poured in 22 points in a 73-44 loss to Seabreeze.
Daniel Rodriguez, SG, DeLand
Junior recorded 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and four rebounds, two assists and two steals to power the Bulldogs past Father Lopez, 75-73.
Elijah Gillis, SG/PGS, Bayside
Senior combo guard went wild with 28 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the Bears past Celebration, 80-71.
Jayzere Cannon, UT, St. Edward’s
Super sophomore had 21 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added four assists and two steals to guide the Pirates past Odyssey Charter (Palm Bay), 66-61.
