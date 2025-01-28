High School

Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (1/282025)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 10 of the 2024-25 season

Jeff Gardenour

Edgewater senior forward Myles Mayfield last week erupted for 17 points, seven rebounds, three blocked shots, and three assists to lead the Eagles past state power Oak Ridge, 74-52.
Central Florida high school boys’ basketball players continue to put up big numbers as the 2024-25 regular season enters its final week.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 28 athletes from games played Jan. 20-25, 2025, for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.

Congratulations to the winner for Jan. 13-18, 2025: Foundation Academy PG Alex Nichols.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 2. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Asa Kohn, G, Hagerty

Talented 6-foot-3 junior poured in 24 points, including three 3-pointers, and added seven rebounds and six assists to lead the Huskies past Orlando Christian Prep, 70-66, in the Kalyn High Master’s Classic at The Master’s Academy in Oviedo. Earlier, he had 25 points and eight assists in a 62-55 win against Spruce Creek.

Josh Theus, PG, Orlando Christian Prep

Junior recorded 28 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added eight assists in a loss to Hagerty.

Josh Pitts, PG, The Master’s Academy

Senior recorded 15 points, including the game-ending basket, to power the Eagles past Dr. Phillips, 71-68, in the Kalyn Classic.

Gian-Paul Anderson, PG, East River

Senior scored 21 points to guide the Falcons past Holy Trinity Episcopal, 62-57, in the Kalyn Classic and help the team set a school record for wins (17-5).

Myles Mayfield, SF/PF, Edgewater

The 6-7 senior erupted for 17 points, seven rebounds, three blocked shots, and three assists to lead the Eagles past state power Oak Ridge, 74-52.

Arosco “Tre” Dubois, SG, Evans

Super senior recorded one of the most dramatic plays of the season when he grabbed a deflected inbounds pass and sank a shot to lead the Trojans past Lake Howell, 62-61, in a Central Florida showdown. He finished with a whopping 31 points. Earlier, he had 24 points in a 100-94 win against Oak Ridge.

Jamier Jones, F, Oak Ridge

The 6-6 senior scored a whopping 35 points in a loss to Evans.

Janiel De Los Santos, SG/PG Lake Howell

Senior combo guard tallied 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals to guide the Silver Hawks past Lake Brantley, 54-42.

Jonathan Torres, F, Faith Christian

The 6-4 junior recorded 20 points and eight rebounds to power the Lions past Tohopekaliga, 60-43.

Ixion Toro, F, Kissimmee Liberty

The 6-5 senior exploded for 25 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double to power the Chargers past Ocala Vanguard, 87-62.

Lamar Lee, G, Kissimmee Liberty

Super sophomore erupted for 23 points, including four 3-pointers, and 10 assists for a double-double and added four rebounds and three steals to lead the Chargers past Vanguard.

Julian Vargas, SG/SF, Lake Brantley

The 6-4 junior tallied 20 points, three rebounds and two steals to march the Patriots past Lake Mary, 44-38, in a Seminole County battle.

Hudson Mauer, SG, University High (Orlando)

The 6-4 senior knocked down 20 points to lead the Cougars past Colonial, 57-55.

Gavin Badua, G, Foundation Academy

Junior made the game-winning free throw to power the Lions past The First Academy (Orlando), 77-76.

James Nowells, SG, Olympia

Sophomore recorded 21 points, including five 3-pointers, three rebounds, and two assists to march the Titans past Boone, 70-66.

Nick Blake, SG, Olympia

Senior scored 21 points on seven 3-pointers and added six rebounds to help the Titans beat Boone.

Carlos Escalera Jr., G, Southland Christian

Senior recorded 24 points and 10 assists for a double-double and added three rebounds and five steals in an 83-59 victory against DME Academy Gold (Daytona Beach.

Omarion Mason, F, Faith Christian

The 6-3 senior recorded a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds in a 75-69 overtime win against Poinciana Christian.

Dontae Verderber, C/PF, Timber Creek

The 6-6 senior tallied a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Wolves past Spruce Creek, 61-46.

Will Ryan, G, Winter Park

Junior scored 20 points to guide the Wildcats past West Orange, 59-44.

Landon Marenco, SG, Mount Dora Christian

Senior notched 20 points and two assists to lead the Bulldogs past Umatilla, 102-25.

Sylus Cory, F/G, Harmony

The 6-3 senior erupted for 21 points to guide the Longhorns past Orlando Christian Prep, 58-54.

Jack Clark, PG/SG, Winter Springs

Junior combo guard exploded for 29 points, including five 3-pointers, and added four rebounds and three steals to power the Bears past Faith Christian, 56-50.

David Rushing, W, Evans

Senior erupted for 32 points to march the Trojans past Oak Ridge 100-94.

Kade Manley, PG/SG, Mainland

Super sophomore poured in 29 points, including six 3-pointers, and added three rebounds and five steals to power the Buccaneers past Altamonte Christian, 77-53.

Ryan Almeda, PG, Altamonte Christian

Senior recorded 27 points, including four 3-pointers, four rebounds, two assists, and four steals in a loss to Mainland.

Tyler McKnight, SG/PG, New Smyrna Beach

Talented junior (6-3, 165) notched 25 points, including eight 3-pointers, and two rebounds to guide the Barracudas past Deltona, 93-86, in overtime.

Andrew Simpson, PF, Sebastian River

Senior tallied a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Sharks past West Shore, 62-40.

