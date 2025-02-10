Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (2/102025)
Central Florida high school boys’ basketball players turned it up a notch last week in the district tournaments.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 11 athletes from games played Feb 3-8, 2025, for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for Jan. 27-Feb. 1, 2025: Circle Christian PG Noah Whisler.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 16. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Owen Ceynowa, G, Lake Mary
Junior pumped in 20 points to power the Rams past Spruce Creek, 63-36, in the Class 7A, District 2 championship game.
Jermichael Johnson, W, Apopka
The 6-foot-3 senior erupted for 19 points, six rebounds and five steals to propel the Blue Darters past Ocoee, 60-47, and to the Class 7A, District 3 title.
Sylus Cory, F/G, Harmony
The 6-5 senior poured in 19 points to lead the Longhorns past St. Cloud, 49-46, for the Class 7A, District 6 title.
Jordan Isaac, SG/SF/PG, Kissimmee Osceola
The talented 6-foot-4 senior exploded for 32 points to lead the Kowboys past Poinciana, 76-61, for the Class 7A, District 9 championship.
Travis Scott, PG/SG, Edgewater
Junior erupted for 21 points to guide the Eagles to a 76-61 upset of top-seeded Evans in the Class 6A, District 5 championship game.
Michael Steward, G, New Smyrna Beach
The senior scored 20 points to propel the Barracudas past Pine Ridge, 71-60, in the Class 5A, District 7 championship game.
John Miller, G, Eustis
Junior exploded for 28 points, including four 3-pointers, and three assists and two steals to power the Panthers past Tavares, 59-41, for the Class 4A, District 6 championship.
Mikey Madueme, SF, Lake Highland Prep
The 6-4 junior recorded 21 points and 15 rebounds for a double-double and added five assists to march the Highlanders past Discovery, 63-61, for the Class 3A, District 6 title. It marked the eighth consecutive district championship for LHP.
Josh Pitts, PG, The Master’s Academy
Senior pumped in 28 points, including the game-winning basket as time expired, to lift the Eagles past The First Academy (Orlando), 54-52, in the Class 2A, District 4 championship game.
Landon Marenco, SG, Mount Dora Christian
Senior scored 17 points to power the Bulldogs past Deltona Trinity Christian, 61-47, for the Class 1A, District 6 title.
Maylon Marte, SG/SF, Downey Christian (Union Park)
The 6-5 senior erupted for 26 points in a 77-61 victory against Potter’s House Christian.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App
--- Follow Jeff Gardenour on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com