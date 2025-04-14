Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Flag Football Player of the Week? (4/14/2025)
Central Florida high school flag football teams last week finished the regular season in fantastic fashion, racking up big numbers on offense and defense.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes from games played April 7-12, 2025. Area teams begin district tournament play this week.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Flag Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played March 31-April 5, 2025: Pine Ridge QB/ATH Greta Carlson
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, April 20. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Alex Lue Pan, ATH, Timber Creek
Senior caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception for a TD to lead the Wolves past University High (Orlando), 32-0.
Marissa Estrada, QB, East Ridge
Senior threw for 129 yards and two TDs and rushed for 21 yards to march the Knights past Leesburg, 15-8, in a Lake County battle.
Calista Rand, WR, Winter Park
Junior caught seven passes for 75 yards, rushed two times for 15 yards and made eight tackles and four sacks to lead the Wildcats past Lake Brantley, 8-6.
Fabi Kreubel, QB, Horizon
Sophomore sensation completed 14 of 20 passes for 191 yards and three TDs to guide the Hawks past St. Cloud, 28-0.
Jhenelle Francis, QB, Apopka
Star senior passed for 153 yards and one TD, rushed 10 times for 187 yards and two scores and made three tackles to propel the Blue Darters past Ocoee, 32-0.
Patricia Rodriguez, QB, Kissimmee Gateway
Sophomore continues to shine, passing for 107 yards, rushing 13 times for 42 yards and a score, and making two tackles on defense to power the Panthers past Winter Park, 13-12, in overtime.
Ansley Devos, QB, Oviedo
Senior passed for 178 yards and three TDs and rushed seven times for 31 yards to lead the Lions past Lake Brantley, 20-0.
Jillian Truax, QB, Spruce Creek
Senior completed 19 of 21 passes for 310 yards and four TDs and rushed eight times for 100 yards and a score to guide the Hawks past Pine Ridge, 33-8.
Isabel Meadows, QB, Celebration
Talented junior completed 21 of 27 passes for 227 yards and a whopping seven TDs and rushed five times for 31 yards to lead the Storm past West Orange, 46-0.
Deishalee Pena, ATH, St. Cloud
Junior made eight tackles and a whopping five sacks to power the Bulldogs past Innovation, 26-0.
