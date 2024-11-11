Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week? (11/11/2024)
A pair of hurricanes this fall forced plenty of make-up games last week across the Sunshine State, including Central Florida, extending the 2024 regular season by a week.
The extra week didn’t affect any schools as players put up some outstanding performances in final contests before the postseason.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and nominated 18 athletes for games played Nov. 4-9, 2024.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2024: Windermere High QB Jack Reilly
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Jackson Stecher, QB, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo)
Fantastic freshman completed 14 of 19 passes for 239 yards and three TDs to lead the Eagles to a come-from-behind 40-29 victory against Christ Church Academy of Jacksonville in an SSAA (Sunshine State Athletic Association) Class 6A state semifinal.
Atticus Van Dyke, WR, Winter Park
Senior caught the game-winning TD pass to lift the Wildcats past Boone, 35-28, and to the Class 7A, District 4 title.
Ayden Pouncey, FS/CB, Winter Park
Talented junior deflected a pass in the end zone to help the Wildcats fend off Boone in a hard-fought district game.
William Defaria Muniz, MLB/FB, Timber Creek
Senior recorded six tackles, five solo, to lead the Wolves past Freedom, 48-3, in their regular-season finale.
Hanoj Williams, WR, Timber Creek
Talented sophomore made a spectacular catch-and-run for a touchdown, backpedaling the final few yards into the end zone, against Freedom.
Anthony Hayden, RB, Spruce Creek
Junior scored the game-winning 1-yard TD run with 6 minutes, 10 seconds left to lift the Hawks past University High (Orange City), 20-14, in a nail-biting Class 7A, District 2 showdown. The win forced a three-way tie for first place in the district.
Rajaee McKinney, FS, Spruce Creek
Senior made a game-sealing interception late in the fourth quarter to help the Hawks stave off University High (Orange City).
Demontay Johnson, ATH, University High School (Orange City)
Senior made a whopping 10 tackles, including six solo and two for loss, in a loss to Spruce Creek.
Taihj Moore, ATH, DeLand
Fantastic freshman rushed 24 times for 239 yards and five TDs and returned a punt 72 yards for a TD in the Bulldogs’ wild 62-57 loss to Flagler Palm Coast.
Vic Jones, LB, DeLand
Senior made 10 tackles, including seven solo and one for loss, in a loss to Flagler Palm Coast.
Trevor Davis, MLB/HB, Deltona
Junior recorded 10 tackles, including three solo and one for loss, in a 13-10 overtime victory against Seabreeze.
Dylan Tocci, ATH, Seabreeze
Senior dual-threat quarterback rushed 15 times for 112 yards and one TD and passed for 62 yards in a loss to Deltona.
Sabby Meassick, QB, Tohopekaliga
Talented junior completed 26 of 37 passes for 228 yards and two TDs to power the Tigers past East River, 33-0.
Jaxson Hardnett, RB, Tohopekaliga
Junior galloped for 179 yards and three TDs on 28 carries and caught three passes for 35 yards to lift the Tigers past East River.
Cameron Brown, QB, Poinciana
Senior threw the game-winning TD pass to propel the Eagles past Auburndale, 7-3.
Christopher Mcdonel, RB/MLB/OLB, Space Coast
Talented senior ran 22 times for 143 yards and two TDs to guide the Vipers past Umatilla, 21-19, in an SSAA Atlantic Division Class 1A state semifinal.
Alex Banachoski, WR/MLB/OLB, Space Coast
Junior (6-3, 208) had a stellar night on defense for the Vipers, recording 12 tackles, including seven solo and two for loss, in a victory against Umatilla.
Dallas Cottle, MLB/RB, Umatilla
Star senior recorded a whopping 18 tackles, including 14 solo, in a narrow loss to Space Coast.