Vote: Who Should be the Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Nov. 10, 2025
While the majority of Central Florida high school football teams were off last week while the FHSAA set up playoff brackets, a few area teams took the field for Sunshine State Athletic Association postseason games.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, and Indian River) and nominated seven athletes for games played Nov. 4-Nov. 8, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Nov. 3-8, 2025: Palm Bay Heritage ATH Nathaniel Owens.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 16. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
T.J. McCormick, ATH, Mount Dora Christian
Junior rushed eight times for 125 yards and two touchdowns and returned a fumble 54 yards for another score to lead the Bulldogs past Monticello Aucilla Christian, 46-21, in the SSAA 11-man State Championship quarterfinals.
Dustin Cormier, QB, Foundation Academy (Winter Garden)
Junior completed 18 of 28 passes for 195 yards and three TDs and rushed for 14 yards to power the Lions past Lake Highland Prep, 48-42, in triple overtime in the SSAA 11-man State Championship quarterfinals.
Dylan Colontrelle, QB, St. Edward’s (Vero Beach)
Sophomore completed 14 of 20 passes for 253 yards and two TDs and ran 10 times for 34 yards to lead the Pirates past Lakeland Santa Fe Catholic, 24-19, in the SSAA 3A Championship second round.
Bode Handwork, ATH, Merritt Island Christian
Senior passed for 137 yards and two TDs, ran twice for 18 yards and a score, and made an astounding 17 tackles on defense to power the Cougars past St. Augustine Florida School for the Deaf & Blind, 42-6, in the SSAA 8-man State Championship quarterfinals.
Zion Sandy, QB, Space Coast
Super sophomore completed 18 of 20 passes for 285 yards and four TDs and rushed 11 times for 93 yards and one score to lift the Vipers past Frostproof, 42-21, in the SSAA Atlantic State Championship quarterfinals.
Taihj Moore, RB/WR, DeLand
Stellar sophomore threw a 55-yard TD pass, ran seven times for 105 yards and two scores, and caught three passes for 93 yards to help the Bulldogs power past Spruce Creek, 42-0, and win the Class 7A, District 2 championship in a makeup game on Nov. 4.
Gabriel Player, ATH, Eau Gallie
Sophomore made seven tackles, including five solo and two for loss, along with one sack, and returned an interception 99 yards for a TD to help the Commodores sail past Merritt Island, 48-22, and win the Class 3A, District 8 title in a makeup game on Nov. 4.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
