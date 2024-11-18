Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week? (11/18/2024)
Central Florida high school football teams put on a show of strength last week in the playoffs, including winning two SSAA championships. And more than a few individuals had a hand in that success.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and nominated 28 athletes for games played Nov. 11-16, 2024.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for Nov. 4-9, 2024: Space Coast RB/MLB/OLB Christopher Mcdonel
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. – SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Daunte Wallace, RB, Jones High School
Talented junior rushed for more than 70 yards and two touchdowns to power the Tigers past Lecanto, 42-7, in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal game.
Mykell Reid, LB, Jones High School
Senior made a key interception at the Tigers’ 4-yard line to help beat Lecanto.
Carter Emanuel, QB, Edgewater
Talented junior threw four TD passes to guide the Eagles past East Bay, 35-7, in a Class 5A regional quarterfinal game.
Will Marzolf, LB, Edgewater
Star senior (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) made three sacks to lift the Eagles past East Bay.
Noah Grubbs, QB, Lake Mary
Notre Dame commit had another big night, completing 11 of 14 passes for 239 yards and five TDs to charge the Rams past DeLand, 49-14, in a Class 7A regional quarterfinal.
Parker Perales, RB/WR/SB, Lake Mary
Senior returned a punt 52 yards for a TD to help the Rams beat DeLand.
Stanley Anderson-Lofton, QB, Dr. Phillips
Middle Tennessee commit passed for two TDs and ran for two more scores to propel the Panthers past Tohopekaliga, 49-21.
Mchenry Fortilien, CB, Dr. Phillips
Junior returned an interception 26 yards for a TD to help the Panthers beat Tohopekaliga.
Sabby Meassick,QB, Tohopekaliga
Star junior finished his season by completing 31 of 48 passes for 322 yards and two TDs and rushing for 32 yards in the Tigers’ loss to DP.
Malachi Walters, QB, University High (Orange City)
Star senior completed 16 of 19 passes for 173 yards and a TD and rushed for a score to march the Titans past Winter Park, 31-23, in a Class 7A regional quarterfinal.
Devin Carson, FS/SS, University High School (Orange City)
Senior made 12 tackles, including seven solo and two for loss, to lead the Titans past Winter Park.
Amare Johnson, RB, Bishop Moore
Talented junior rushed 23 times for 128 yards and two TDs and caught four passes for 47 yards and a TD to guide the Hornets past Gainesville Eastside, 35-6, in a Class 3A regional quarterfinal.
Devon St. Clair, FS/SS/RB, Bishop Moore
Senior recorded a scoop-and-score to lead the Hornets past Eastside.
Brian Dillard, QB, West Orange
Super sophomore threw for more than 75 yards and two TDs, ran for another score and returned a kickoff 82 yards to set up a TD to guide the Warriors past Apopka, 20-19, in a hard-fought Class 7A regional quarterfinal.
Tyson Davison, QB, Apopka
Junior passed for 332 yards and three TDs and ran 15 times for 151 yards in the Blue Darters’ loss to West Orange.
Khamani Robinson, RB, Seminole
Senior rushed for three TDs to march the Seminoles past Creekside, 38-28, in a Class 7A regional quarterfinal.
Jackson Stecher, QB, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo)
Fearless freshman finished his season by completing 10 of 11 passes for 213 yards and four touchdowns and rushing for 129 yards and two scores to lead the Eagles past NSU University High School (Davie) in the Sunshine State Athletic Association state championship game.
Alijah Jenkins, ATH, Kissimmee Osceola
Junior rushed seven times for 100 yards and one TD and caught two passes for 49 yards and a TD to guide the Kowboys past Viera, 58-14, in a Class 6A regional quarterfinal.
Akeevin Anderson, ATH, Orlando Christian Prep
Junior rushed for four TDs, including a 1-yard run in overtime, to lift the Warriors past Melbourne Central Catholic, 35-34, in overtime in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal game.
Brogan McNab, QB, Melbourne Central Catholic
Talented junior completed 12 of 16 passes for 198 yards and two TDs and rushed 13 times for 100 yards and a score in a loss to Orlando Christian Prep.
Anthony Hayden, WR, Spruce Creek
Junior caught the game-winning 30-yard TD pass and ran for a score to rally the Hawks past Flagler Palm Coast, 36-35, in a Class 7A regional quarterfinal.
Chris Mcdonel, RB, Space Coast (Cocoa)
Star senior rushed 23 times for 137 yards and two TDs, including a 61-yarder, to propel the Vipers past Bell, 21-14, and to the Sunshine State Athletic Association Atlantic League Class 1A championship.
Christian Burt, ILB/QB, Space Coast (Cocoa)
Senior recorded an impressive 16 tackles, including seven solo and three for loss, and an interception to power the Vipers past Bell.
Javeon Scott, RB, Cocoa
Freshman rushed for two TDs to power the two-time defending state champ Tigers past Lake Placid, 63-0, in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal.
O’kece Battle, CB/WR, Cocoa
Junior returned a punt 38 yards for a TD to help the Tigers down Lake Placid.
Joseph Allen, QB, Eau Gallie
Super sophomore threw three TD passes to guide the Commodores past Crystal River, 35-0, in a Class 3A quarterfinal game.
Dean Roberts, K, Titusville
Made a 24-yard field goal to lift the Terriers past Merritt Island, 17-14, in a Class 3A regional quarterfinal game.
Jamarion Stephens, ATH, Titusville
Star senior rushed 26 times for 179 yards and one TD to power the Terriers past Merritt Island.