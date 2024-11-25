Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week? (11/25/2024)
Central Florida high school football players continue to make their presence known in the FHSAA playoffs.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and nominated 24 athletes (five as part of an offensive line) for games played Nov. 21-23, 2024.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for Nov. 11-16, 2024: Space Coast RB/MLB/OLB Christopher Mcdonel
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Fenway Cochrane, Jordan Berry, Nico Marti, Nick Pochette and Alex Castellanos, Offensive Linemen, West Orange
The big men up front helped the Warriors rack up more than 210 yards rushing on the way to a come-from behind 26-25 victory against Plant City in a Class 7A, Region 2 semifinal.
Ivan Taylor, DB, West Orange
Senior recorded a 70-yard TD catch and an interception for the Warriors against Plant City.
Isaiah Thomas, RB, Lake Mary
Talented senior rushed 24 times for 170 yards and three TDs and caught a 23-yard TD pass to help the Rams charge past Spruce Creek, 52-32, in a Class 7A, Region 1 semifinal.
Luke Prieto, LB, Lake Mary
Super senior made seven tackles, including four solo and two for loss, and one sack to lead the Rams past Spruce Creek.
PJ Miller, QB, Spruce Creek
Sophomore completed 16 of 29 passes for 292 yards and two TDs and ran for 8 yards in a loss to Lake Mary.
Kamron Chamble, FS/WR, Spruce Creek
Senior made seven solo tackles, returned an interception for a TD, and caught three passes for 42 yards and a score against Lake Mary.
Khamani Robinson, RB/KR, Seminole
Star senior rushed 20 times for 149 yards and the go-ahead TD with 6:13 left to march the Seminoles past University High (Orange City), 24-20, in a Class 7A, Region 1 game.
Omari Griffin, SS, Seminole
Junior made two tackles and intercepted a pass and raced 40 yards for a TD in the fourth quarter in a win against University High (Orange City).
Stanley Anderson-Lofton, QB, Dr. Phillips
Middle Tennessee commit passed for a TD and ran for another score to power the Panthers past Jupiter, 35-0, in a Class 7A, Region 3 semifinal.
DeMarco Henderson III, DL, Dr. Phillips
Super sophomore made an interception – one of three by the Panthers – in a shutout of Jupiter.
Taevion Swint, RB, Kissimmee Osceola
UCF commit rumbled for more than 150 yards and two TDs to lift the Kowboys past Plant City Durant, 35-6, in a Class 6A, Region 2 game.
Vernell “Trey” Brown III, WR, Jones
The Florida commit caught nine passes for more than 100 yards and two TDs to power the Tigers past Zephyrhills, 41-18, in a Class 4A, Region 2 semifinal.
Quimaine Myers, LB, Jones
Senior had an interception that helped set up a Tigers’ touchdown against Zephyrhills. He has an offer from Rhode Island.
Amar’e Johnson, RB, Bishop Moore
Junior turned in a stellar performance against Dunnellon, rushing 24 times for 194 yards and two TDs in a 38-15 Class 3A, Region 2 semifinal win.
Trenton Gummer, DB, Bishop Moore
Talented junior returned an interception 65 yards for a TD to lead a tenacious defense that made three picks in all against Dunnellon.
Latrison Lane, RB, Cocoa
Talented junior ran for three TDs to help the two-time defending state champ Tigers maul Tampa Berkeley Prep, 37-12, in a Class 2A, Region 2 semifinal.
Javion Hilson, DE, Cocoa
Five-star senior edge rusher (6-foot-5, 245 pounds) went wild against Berkeley Prep, recording 2-½ sacks and two forced fumbles to lead a tenacious defensive effort. He has numerous offers, including Missouri and Michigan.
DJ Maultsby, ATH, Eau Gallie
Senior caught two TD passes to lead Eau Gallie past Titusville, 44-7, in a Class 3A, Region 2 semifinal.
Xavier Lherisse, ATH, Eau Gallie
One of the most coveted prospects in the Class of 2026 returned a kickoff 90 yards for a TD against the Terriers. He has numerous offers, including Alabama, Baylor, FSU and SMU.
Champ Monds, QB, Vero Beach
Fantastic freshman continued his torrid play for the Indians, passing for 145 yards and a TD and rushing for 81 yards and a score in a 21-20 upset of top-seeded Palm Beach Atlantic in a Class 7A, Region 3 semifinal.