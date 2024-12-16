Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week? (12/16/2024)
Four Central Florida teams played for a high school football state championship this past week at Florida International University in Miami and a good number of athletes turned in strong performances.
We looked at schools in four counties (Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Brevard) and nominated 12 athletes for games played Dec. 19-21, 2024.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for Dec. 9, 2024: Lake Mary RB Parker Perales
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
LaTrison “T” Lane, RB/SR, Cocoa
The fleet-footed junior stepped up big in the Tigers’ biggest game of the year, rushing 15 times for 64 yards and three TDs in a 38-27 victory against Gadsden County in the Class 2A state championship game. His 42-yard scoring jaunt with 1 minute, 4 seconds left sealed for the win for Cocoa, which has won three consecutive state titles. He has an offer from Bethune-Cookman University.
Jayvan Boggs, WR, Cocoa
The star senior and FSU signee caught six passes for 112 yards and one TD to help the Tigers beat Gadsden County.
Nycere Jacobs, OLB, Cocoa
Senior (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) made 16 tackles, including 12 solo, for the Tigers.
Cameron Barlowe, SS/MLB, Cocoa
Senior transfer from Timber Creek recorded an interception and two tackles to help the Tigers’ defense against Gadsden County.
Dereon Coleman, QB, Jones
Junior and Miami commit turned in a stellar performance in the Class 4A state title game, passing for 143 yards and rushing 13 times for 128 yards and three TDs in a close 40-31 loss to American Heritage Plantation. He helped Jones make its second state championship appearance.
Jaquail Smith, ATH, Jones
Star senior rushed 10 times for 87 yards and one TD against American Heritage. He has multiple offers, including Syracuse.
Kason Mullis, K, Jones
Talented junior boomed a 41-yard field goal and punted twice for a 43.5 per-punt-average against American Heritage,
Quinton Evans, LB/DE, Jones
Exceptional junior recorded 10 tackles, including seven solo and two for loss, against American Heritage,
Taevion Swint, RB, Kissimmee Osceola
Star senior and UCF signee rushed 26 times for 115 yards and one TD in a 26-7 loss to West Boca Raton in the Class 6A state championship game.
Colton Carter, MLB/LS, Kissimmee Osceola
Super sophomore made seven tackles, including four solo and one for loss, against West Boca Raton.
Chase Hinshaw, WR, Lake Mary
Star senior caught eight passes for 154 yards and two TDs in a 52-19 loss to Venice in the Class 7A state championship game. He had an impressive 83 total yards after the catch. A three-sport athlete, he has a football offer from Stetson.
Nolan McClanahan, MLB, Lake Mary
Senior (6-1, 220) recorded eight tackles, including three solo, and an interception that he returned for 18 yards against Venice. He has an offer from Erskine College in South Carolina.
