High School

Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week? (12/2/2024)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 15 of the 2024 season

Jeff Gardenour

In the final game of his high school career, Bishop Moore's Bjorn Jurgensen, a Virigina commit, accounted for more than 200 yards offense (156 passing and 52 rushing) with a rushing touchdown.
In the final game of his high school career, Bishop Moore's Bjorn Jurgensen, a Virigina commit, accounted for more than 200 yards offense (156 passing and 52 rushing) with a rushing touchdown. / Marquis Jackson

Six Central Florida high school football teams remain on the march for a state championship heading into December, all thanks to an array of outstanding individual performances.

We looked at schools in five counties (Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard and Indian River) and nominated 16 athletes for games played Nov. 29, 2024.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.

Congratulations to the winner for Nov. 24, 2024: Dr. Phillips DL DeMarco Henderson III

High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. – SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Noah Grubbs, QB, Lake Mary

The dynamic junior and Notre Dame commit turned in another stellar performance, passing for 184 yards and three touchdowns, including a 65-yard catch-and-run by Carson Friedman, to charge the Rams past Seminole, 42-3, for the Class 7A, Region 1 championship.

Brad Billups, ATH, Lake Mary

Senior two-way player made eight tackles, including five solo, and a 51-yard interception return that set up a touchdown against Seminole.

Stanley Anderson-Lofton, QB, Dr. Phillips

Senior and Middle Tennessee commit passed for more than 220 yards and two TDs and ran for another score to power the Panthers past Vero Beach, 21-14, in the Class 7A, Region 3 final.

Kramar Brown, Jr., MLB/OLB, Dr. Phillips

Senior pressured Vero Beach quarterback Champ Monds into an errant throw on fourth down with time running out to preserve the Panthers’ lead and secure the victory.

Champ Monds, QB, Vero Beach

Fantastic freshman nearly rallied the Indians to an upset of Dr. Phillips, passing for 142 yards and rushing for 58 yards and two TDs in a narrow loss.

Taevion Swint, RB, Kissimmee Osceola

Electric playmaker and UCF commit ran 18 times for 147 yards and two TDs to help the Kowboys stun previously unbeaten Armwood, 17-7, for the Class 6A, Region 2 title.

Nathaniel Barnett, OLB, Kissimmee Osceola

Talented junior recorded 12 tackles and a fumble recovery to lead a tenacious defensive effort against Armwood.

Brian Dillard, QB, West Orange

Super sophomore threw multiple TD passes in a 55-26 loss to powerhouse Venice in the Class 7A, Region 2 final. 

Dereon Coleman, QB, Jones High

Miami commit passed for more than 240 yards and two TDs and ran for more than 35 yards to lead the Tigers past Ocala Vanguard, 27-13, for the Class 4A, Region 2 championship.

Kason Mullis, K, Jones High

Junior made 35- and 46-yard field goals to power the Tigers past Ocala Vanguard.

Emmanuel Small, RB/SS, Eau Gallie

Senior galloped 48 yards for a TD in a 26-24 Class 3A, Region 2 final victory against Bishop Moore.

Willie Lewis, CB/SS, Eau Gallie

Senior batted down a pass in the end zone in the final minutes to help the Commodores hold off Bishop Moore. 

Bjorn Jurgensen, QB, Bishop Moore

The Virginia commit finished his career by passing for 156 yards and a TD and rushing 10 times for 52 yards and a score against Eau Gallie.

Bobby Miller, CB/WR, Bishop Moore

Senior made an interception in a hard-fought loss to Eau Gallie.

Brady Hart, QB, Cocoa

The Texas A&M commit passed for 299 yards and four TDs to lead the two-time defending state champ Tigers past Newberry, 40-3, in the Class 2A, Region 2 final.

Tyion Jacobs, OLB/MLB, Cocoa

Junior recorded nine tackles, including three solo and two for loss, and one sack against Newberry.

Published
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

Home/Florida