Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week? (12/2/2024)
Six Central Florida high school football teams remain on the march for a state championship heading into December, all thanks to an array of outstanding individual performances.
We looked at schools in five counties (Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard and Indian River) and nominated 16 athletes for games played Nov. 29, 2024.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for Nov. 24, 2024: Dr. Phillips DL DeMarco Henderson III
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. – SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Noah Grubbs, QB, Lake Mary
The dynamic junior and Notre Dame commit turned in another stellar performance, passing for 184 yards and three touchdowns, including a 65-yard catch-and-run by Carson Friedman, to charge the Rams past Seminole, 42-3, for the Class 7A, Region 1 championship.
Brad Billups, ATH, Lake Mary
Senior two-way player made eight tackles, including five solo, and a 51-yard interception return that set up a touchdown against Seminole.
Stanley Anderson-Lofton, QB, Dr. Phillips
Senior and Middle Tennessee commit passed for more than 220 yards and two TDs and ran for another score to power the Panthers past Vero Beach, 21-14, in the Class 7A, Region 3 final.
Kramar Brown, Jr., MLB/OLB, Dr. Phillips
Senior pressured Vero Beach quarterback Champ Monds into an errant throw on fourth down with time running out to preserve the Panthers’ lead and secure the victory.
Champ Monds, QB, Vero Beach
Fantastic freshman nearly rallied the Indians to an upset of Dr. Phillips, passing for 142 yards and rushing for 58 yards and two TDs in a narrow loss.
Taevion Swint, RB, Kissimmee Osceola
Electric playmaker and UCF commit ran 18 times for 147 yards and two TDs to help the Kowboys stun previously unbeaten Armwood, 17-7, for the Class 6A, Region 2 title.
Nathaniel Barnett, OLB, Kissimmee Osceola
Talented junior recorded 12 tackles and a fumble recovery to lead a tenacious defensive effort against Armwood.
Brian Dillard, QB, West Orange
Super sophomore threw multiple TD passes in a 55-26 loss to powerhouse Venice in the Class 7A, Region 2 final.
Dereon Coleman, QB, Jones High
Miami commit passed for more than 240 yards and two TDs and ran for more than 35 yards to lead the Tigers past Ocala Vanguard, 27-13, for the Class 4A, Region 2 championship.
Kason Mullis, K, Jones High
Junior made 35- and 46-yard field goals to power the Tigers past Ocala Vanguard.
Emmanuel Small, RB/SS, Eau Gallie
Senior galloped 48 yards for a TD in a 26-24 Class 3A, Region 2 final victory against Bishop Moore.
Willie Lewis, CB/SS, Eau Gallie
Senior batted down a pass in the end zone in the final minutes to help the Commodores hold off Bishop Moore.
Bjorn Jurgensen, QB, Bishop Moore
The Virginia commit finished his career by passing for 156 yards and a TD and rushing 10 times for 52 yards and a score against Eau Gallie.
Bobby Miller, CB/WR, Bishop Moore
Senior made an interception in a hard-fought loss to Eau Gallie.
Brady Hart, QB, Cocoa
The Texas A&M commit passed for 299 yards and four TDs to lead the two-time defending state champ Tigers past Newberry, 40-3, in the Class 2A, Region 2 final.
Tyion Jacobs, OLB/MLB, Cocoa
Junior recorded nine tackles, including three solo and two for loss, and one sack against Newberry.