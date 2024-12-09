Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week? (12/9/2024)
Four Central Florida teams will play for a high school football state championship this week at Florida International University in Miami after an array of individuals turned in stellar performances during state semifinal games last week.
We looked at schools in four counties (Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Brevard) and nominated 13 athletes for games played Dec. 6, 2024.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for Dec. 2, 2024: Bishop Moore CB/WR Bobby Miller
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Parker Perales, RB, Lake Mary
The fleet-footed senior stepped into the running back rotation and excelled with 14 carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns to lift the Rams (12-2) past Dr. Phillips, 24-13, in a Class 7A state semifinal. Perales, who has become Lake Mary’s top back with the injury of star Isaiah Thomas, scored both of his TD runs in the fourth quarter to spark the comeback.
Carson Friedman, WR, Lake Mary
One of the best clutch receivers in the area, the senior caught six passes for a whopping 113 yards for an 18.8 yards-per-catch average.
Luke Prieto, OLB, Lake Mary
The star senior continues to shine in big moments, recording 11 tackles, including four solo and two for loss, along with two sacks against DP.
Mykel Calixte, WR, Dr. Phillips
The Florida Atlantic University signee scored on a dramatic 78-yard catch-and-run for the Panthers in their loss to Lake Mary.
Taevion Swint, RB, Kissimmee Osceola
UCF signee went wild, rushing 21 times for 199 yards and a TD, the score set up by his 50-yard opening kickoff return, to lead the Kowboys (12-2) past Gainesville Buchholz, 41-35, in a Class 6A state semifinal. Osceola will play in its seventh state championship game.
Elijah Melendez, LB, Kissimmee Osceola
Auburne signee returned an interception 94 yards for a TD in one of the most dramatic pick-6s of the entire season, leading the Kowboys past Buchholz.
Adrian Gonzalez, K, Kissimmee Osceola
Senior kicked two field goals (42 and 37 yards) to guide the Kowboys past Buchholz. He is ranked among the best kickers in Florida.
Jaquail Smith, RB/ATH, Jones
The star senior galloped for a 50-yard TD run on the first play from scrimmage and the unbeaten Tigers (14-0) went on to beat Naples, 18-7, in a Class 4A state semifinal. He has multiple offers, including Syracuse.
Larry Miles, WR, Jones
Talented junior scored a TD and had a big kickoff return to power the Tigers past Naples.
Brady Hart, QB, Cocoa
The Texas A&M signee completed 32 of 52 passes for 508 yards and three TDs to lead the two-time defending state champ Tigers (10-3) past previously unbeaten Sarasota Cardinal Mooney, 31-21, in a Class 2A state semifinal.
Jayvan Boggs, WR, Cocoa
The FSU signee went off in a big way against Cardinal Mooney, catching 17 passes for a state record 378 yards and three TDs.
Javion Hilson, DE, Cocoa
The Missouri signee made seven tackles, including four solo and two for loss, along with two sacks to help the Tigers beat Cardinal Mooney.
CJ Hester, FS/WR, Cocoa
Talented junior made five tackles, including three solo, and two interceptions against Cardinal Mooney.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
--- Follow Jeff Gardenour on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com