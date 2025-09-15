Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Sept. 15, 2025
Central Florida high school football players recorded some dramatic performances, including a few game-winning touchdowns, in Week 4 of the 2025 season.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, and Indian River) and nominated 21 athletes for games played Sept. 11-13, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Sept. 4-6, 2025: Umatilla RB/MLB Isaiah Brown.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 21. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Jacob Lue Pann, K, Edgewater
Made two field goals, including the game-winning 26-yarder with 2 seconds left, to lift the Eagles past Jones, 20-17, in an Orange County showdown.
Carter Emmanuel, QB, Edgewater
Senior and UConn completed 16 of 27 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 18 yards to guide the Eagles past Jones in one of the biggest games of the season. Edgewater is ranked No. 2 in the High School on SI Central Florida Top 10.
Aaron Hardy, RB, Boone
Senior rumbled for more than 200 yards and three TDs to lead the Braves past West Orange, 27-21, in a battle of Orange County unbeatens.
Blake McCullough, QB, Bishop Moore
The sophomore continues to shine in his first season as varsity starter, completing 16 of 21 passes for 337 yards and five TDs to guide the Hornets past Mount Dora, 57-21.
Tien Williams, QB, Dr. Phillips
Sophomore replaced injured starter Camren West and threw a 47-yard TD pass to wide receiver Zhytrez Ervin to complete a huge comeback in a 29-22 victory against Ocoee.
Taihj Moore, ATH, DeLand
Sophomore sensation rushed 18 times for 129 yards and three TDs to power the Bulldogs past Appling County (Ga.), 46-30.
Jackson Stecher, QB, Lake Brantley
The sophomore transfer from two-time defending SSAA state champion, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), completed 17 of 22 passes for 328 yards and two TDs and ran 10 times for 85 yards and two more scores to march the Patriots past Flagler Palm Coast, 48-7.
Isiah Rouse, OLB/WR, Winter Springs
Senior intercepted two passes, including one for a pick-6, to lead the Bears past Kissimmee Liberty, 60-6.
Chase Coello, LB, South Lake
Senior (6-foot, 220 pounds) made eight tackles and intercepted two passes, including one for a pick-6, to fly the Eagles past Davenport, 61-0.
Ja’mario Bradford, CB/FS, Kissimmee Osceola
Senior returned two interceptions for TDs to lead the Kowboys past Osceola County rival, St. Cloud, 48-6.
Li’darious Pryor, RB/MLB, Evans
Senior had yet another big day for the Trojans, rushing 16 times for 202 yards and one TD in a 31-0 romp against Poinciana.
Sebastian Galeano, QB, Oviedo
The junior completed 8 of 9 passes for 203 yards and four TDs to power the Lions past Lyman, 55-0, in a Seminole County game.
Brycen Marbrey, QB, Lake Howell
Star sophomore completed 14 of 14 passes for 441 yards and six TDs in just three quarters of play to guide the Silverhawks past The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), 51-7.
Todd Cutler, Jr., RB, New Smyrna Beach
The sophomore bruiser continues to excel, rushing 21 times for 195 yards and two TDs to propel the Barracudas past University High (Orange City), 35-7.
Jaylen Davis, WR/RB, Windermere
Junior passed for a TD, ran for a score, and caught a TD pass to power the Wolverines past University High (Orlando), 70-3.
Blake Banks, FS/WR, Mount Dora Christian
Senior made 10 tackles and an interception to lead the Bulldogs past Cedar Creek Christian, 64-0.
Noah Corriveua, WR/CB, Satellite
Junior caught the game-winning 30-yard TD pass with 1:18 remaining to lead the Scorpions past Cocoa Beach, 27-20, in a Brevard County game.
Jaeden McMillan, ATH, Holy Trinity Episcopal
Senior rushed six times for 42 yards and a TD and returned an interception 58 yards for a score to power the Tigers past Bayside, 41-0.
Jermaine Waters, DL, Cocoa
Senior made five tackles and two sacks, and recorded a 55-yard scoop-and-score to lead the Tigers past Heritage, 37-0.
Efrem White, ATH, Vero Beach
Senior completed 17 of 23 passes for 216 yards and three TDs and ran for 29 yards to guide the Indians past Centennial, 37-0.
Mark Moore, ATH, St. Edward’s (Vero Beach)
Senior made a whopping 13 tackles, 10 solo, to lead the Pirates past Okeechobee, 28-7.
