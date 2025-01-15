Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (1/15/2025)
Central Florida high school girls’ basketball players continue to tear up the court as the 2024-25 season heads into mid-January
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 23 athletes for games played Jan. 6-11, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Dec. 30, 2024 – Jan. 4, 2025: Melbourne High F Brianna Matthews.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Saniyah Hall, G, Montverde Academy
The star junior recorded 18 points, five rebounds and four assists to guide the area’s No. 1-ranked team to a 78-24 victory against Lincoln Park Academy.
Vanessa Reyes, G, Central Pointe Christian Academy National (Kissimmee)
Junior dropped 21 points, including four 3-pointers, and added six rebounds and three assists to power the White Tigers past North Florida Educational Institute (Jacksonville), 87-49.
Serene Exalant, UT, Timber Creek
Star senior notched 18 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added three steals to lead the Wolves past Martin County, 56-52, in double overtime.
Madi Perez, UT, Timber Creek
Talented junior exploded for 19 points, including five 3-pointers, six rebounds and three assists to power the Wolves past University High (Orlando), 63-32.
Heaven Sims, SF, Winter Springs
Senior notched 18 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks to power the Bears past Seabreeze, 42-29.
Sydney Hanson, SG, Winter Springs
Senior sank 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and added two rebounds and four assists in a 73-36 victory against University High (Orange City).
Maliyah Lockhart, PG/W/SF, Winter Park
Talented junior recorded 17 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals to guide the Wildcats past University High (Orange City), 70-33.
Ashlynn Day, SG, Kissimmee Gateway
Fantastic freshman had 21 points, nine rebounds, three assists and five steals to lead the Panthers past Viera, 58-38. Earlier, she had 17 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double and added five steals in a 61-21 win against Tohopekaliga; and 22 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double and added six assists and seven steals in an 80-25 romp against Hagerty.
Alyssa Marino, PG, Kissimmee Gateway
Junior erupted for 20 points, including four 3-pointers, four rebounds, six assists and three steals to power the Panthers past Tohopekaliga, 61-21, in an Osceola County game.
Akilah Manley, PG/SG, Crooms Academy
Senior combo guard pumped in 26 points in a 55-12 victory against Holy Cross Lutheran.
Frantashia Williams, UT, Deltona
Junior exploded for 25 points to guide the Wolves past crosstown rival Pine Ridge, 61-44. She had 26 points in an 86-6 win against Crooms Academy.
Jaiden Peterson, PG/G, Bishop Moore
Talented freshman recorded 20 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals to race the Hornets past Spruce Creek, 66-55.
Ale Franceschi, G, South Lake
Junior scored 15 points to guide the Eagles past Lake Minneola, 48-32, in a Lake County game.
Jullianna Woodard, G, Winter Springs
Freshman pumped in 19 points to lead the Bears past Oviedo, 42-37, in a Seminole County showdown.
Jazmyn Robles, PG, South Lake
Junior poured in 19 points to guide the Eagles past Tavares, 43-24, in a Lake County game.
Leila Bryant, PG/SG, Holy Trinity Episcopal
Incredible eight-grader continues to shine, pouring in 26 points, including six 3-pointers, and adding six rebounds to power the Tigers past Boone, 72-36. Earlier, she had 22 points and four rebounds in a 58-43 win against New Smyrna Beach; and 25 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double along with two assists in a 56-39 victory against Windermere Prep.
Christina Buigues, G, Bayside
Fantastic freshman poured in 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and added five rebounds to power the Bears past Melbourne, 48-34, in a Brevard County showdown.
Kennedie Sanders, SG/G, Titusville
Senior pumped in 19 points, including three 3-pointers, and made 13 steals for a double-double and added two rebounds to muscle the Terriers past Rockledge, 43-30.
Phillayjah Carroll, SG/PG, Space Coast
Talented eight-grade combo guard went wild in a 65-55 win against Satellite, recording 28 points, two assists and five steals.
Janae Mcfall, SG/SF, Edgewood
Junior had 19 points, four rebounds and five steals in a 55-23 win against crosstown rival Merritt Island High.
Demi Reck, G, Viera
Freshman scored 19 points to guide the Hawks past Eau Gallie, 68-31, in a Brevard County showdown.
Ekklesia Anderson, PG, Vero Beach
Super sophomore exploded for 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and added four rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 51-20 win against Morningside Academy (Port St. Lucie).
Davione Stinson, G/W, Sebastian River
Senior erupted for 18 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals to guide the Sharks past Stuart South Fork, 75-16.
