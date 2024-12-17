Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (12/17/2024)
Central Florida high school girls' basketball players are lighting up the scoreboard as teams head into Christmas break.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 22 athletes for games played Dec. 9-14, 2024.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Daya Shelton of Lake Mary
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Saniyah Hall, G, Montverde
Talented junior poured in 23 points and added six rebounds and four steals to guide the Eagles past Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas, 78-58.
Jazmyn Robles, G, South Lake
Talented junior scored 16 points to lead the Eagles past Windermere, 46-31.
Victoria Acevedo, PG, Windermere
Freshman pumped in 15 points for the Wolverines against South Lake.
Ashlyn Kraus, PG, Legacy Charter
Senior erupted for 21 points and added two assists to lead Legacy past Lake Mary Prep, 43-9.
Olivia Staples, G, Freedom
Senior continued her stellar play with 35 points in a 55-54 win against Innovation. Later in the week, she scored 27 points to lead the Patriots past Cornerstone Charter, 50-33.
Nadeen Elgamal, UT, Innovation
Junior pumped in 24 points in a loss to Freedom.
Grace Jervis, SG/SF, Cornerstone Charter
Junior scored 15 points in a loss to Freedom.
Ashlyn Neiford, G, First Academy-Leesburg
Star junior poured in 18 points, including three 3-pointers, and added four rebounds and two blocks to guide the Eagles past Hernando Christian. Earlier in the week, she recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds in a 44-34 win against Pierson (Taylor).
Sydney Hanson, SG, Winter Springs
Senior broke loose for 15 points, two rebounds and three steals to power the Bears to a 58-23 win against Pine Ridge.
Izzy Lindauer, SG, Hagerty
Senior poured in 25 points, including an impressive seven 3-pointers, and added two rebounds to guide the Huskies past crosstown rival Oviedo, 68-40.
Jaiden Peterson, PG/G, Bishop Moore
Freshman scored 13 points to lead the Hornets past Wekiva, 57-40.
Makayla Bell, SG/PG/SF, Wekiva
Talented junior erupted for 21 points, six rebounds, two assists and five steals in a loss to Bishop Moore.
Imani Berryhill, SG/PG/F, University High (Orange City)
Senior had 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and seven rebounds, two assists and four steals to march the Titans past Daytona Beach Seabreeze, 52-45.
Amira Ferguson, G, Daytona Beach Seabreeze
Talented junior exploded for 18 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double and added five steals to guide the Sandcrabs past Astronaut, 49-13.
Brianna Matthews, F, Melbourne
Super sophomore continued her torrid play with 15 points and an incredible 24 rebounds for a double-double and added four blocks to power the Bulldogs past Heritage, 48-36.
Ty Blackmon, G, Cocoa
Senior scored 14 points, hauled down five rebounds and had two assists and three steals to lead the red-hot Tigers (9-1) past Deltona, 48-36.
Demi Reck, G, Viera
Fearless freshman pumped in 18 points to guide the Hawks past Rockledge, 54-16.
Audra Pill, SF/W, Edgewood
Sophomore pulled down an impressive 20 rebounds and added four points, three assists and six steals to lead the Red Wolves past Titusville, 35-30, in a Brevard County showdown.
Kennedie Sanders, SG/G, Titusville
Senior had 17 points, five rebounds and six steals in a loss to Edgewood.
Christina Buigues, G, Bayside
Fantastic freshman scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and added five rebounds and two steals to charge the Bears past Satellite, 52-43.
Zy’noria Ferguson, G, Vero Beach
Fantastic freshman tallied 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals to lead the Indians past Somerset College Prep (Port St. Lucie), 49-40.
E’mani Pryor, C/PF, Sebastian River
Super sophomore scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds to propel the Sharks (5-1) past Treasure Coast (Port St. Lucie), 37-28.
--- Follow Jeff Gardenour on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com