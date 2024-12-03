Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (12/3/2024)
Many Central Florida high school girls basketball players were off during Thanksgiving week, but the few that played turned in some nice performances.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated eight athletes for games played Nov. 25-30, 2024.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for Nov. 18-23, 2024: Melbourne High F Brianna Matthews
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Mikayla Wiggins, C, Apopka
Sophomore scored 15 points to lead the Blue Darters past Mount Dora, 56-16.
Dakara Merthie, G, Ocoee
Junior pumped in 16 points, hauled down six rebounds and made three assists, three steals and two blocks to march the Knights past Leesburg, 52-44.
Aniya Hester, G, Leesburg
Junior recorded 18 points and four rebounds in a loss to Ocoee.
Madison Perez, UT, Timber Creek
Junior recorded 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals to guide the Wolves past North Florida Educational Institute of Jacksonville, 48-42.
Saniyah Hall, G, Montverde Academy
Junior turned in a stellar performance in a 72-30 victory against Hoosac (Hoosick, N.Y.) with 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Vanessa Vohs, PG, St. Cloud
Dropped 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and added seven rebounds and three assists to power the Bulldogs past Oviedo, 50-32.
Gianna Conklin-Jones, G, Cocoa
Sophomore scored 20 points, pulled down seven rebounds and made six assists and five steals to power the Tigers past Ocala Forest, 58-42.
Jaida Civil, PG, Palm Bay
Star senior continued her torrid play with 25 points and 14 rebounds for a double-double and added two assists, six steals and two blocks to lead the Pirates past state power Winter Haven, 45-44.