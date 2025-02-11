Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (2/11/2025)
Central Florida high school girls’ basketball players opened the postseason with some big-time performances, clinching regional playoff berths for their teams.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated seven athletes for games played Feb. 3-8, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Jan. 27-Feb. 1, 2025: Winter Springs G Julianna Woodard.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 16. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Lillian Sanchez, PG, Spruce Creek
Sophomore scored 14 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Hawks past DeLand, 60-41, in the Class 7A, District 2 championship game.
Arianna Viera, PG, St. Cloud
Senior recorded 13 points, two assists, and four steals to power the Bulldogs past Harmony, 39-33, for the Class 7A, District 6 title.
Zoe Corjay, SG/PG, Horizon
Talented junior recorded 14 points, two rebounds, four assists, and two steals to guide the Hawks past Lake Gibson, 78-11, in the Class 6A, District 11 championship game.
Ariyana Hester, SG/PG, Leesburg
The senior combo guard had a big night in the Class 5A, District 5 championship game, pumping in 24 points to propel the Yellow Jackets past Springstead, 65-44, for the Class 5A, District 5 championship.
Olivia Olson, SG/PG, New Smyrna Beach
The Marshall signee continued her stellar play with 21 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double and added three assists, three steals and two blocks to lead the Barracudas past Kissimmee Gateway, 56-48, in the Class 5A, District 7 title game.
Jazlyn Bowman, G, Windermere Prep
The 5-foot-11 junior poured in 17 points and added four rebounds and two assists to push the Lakers past Lake Highland Prep, 61-52, in the Class 3A, District 6 championship game.
Sofi Miller, C/PF, The First Academy (Orlando)
The 6-2 senior recorded 18 points, five rebounds, and four steals to march the Royals past The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), 54-16, in the Class 2A, District 4 championship game.
