Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (2/25/2025)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 14 of the 2024-25 season

Jeff Gardenour

Leila Bryant of Holy Trinity drives past an Edgewood player on Jan. 27, 2025. Last week, she pumped in 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and added six rebounds and six steals to power the Tigers past Lakeland Christian, 67-13, for the Class 2A, Region 2 championship. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK
Central Florida high school girls’ basketball players last week showed they are among the best in Florida, leading six teams to the state semifinals.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 15 athletes for regional semifinal and final games played Feb. 18 and 21, 2025.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week.

Congratulations to the winner for games played Feb. 10-15, 2025: St. Cloud SF Savannah Kroener

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 2. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Dakara Merthie, G, Ocoee

Talented junior erupted for 25 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double to lead the Knights past Timber Creek, 49-40, in the Class 7A, Region 1 championship game. She had 21 points, including three 3-pointers, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals in a 34-33 regional semifinal overtime win against Spruce Creek.

Anilys Rolon, SF/PF, Dr. Phillips

Senior recorded 15 points, including three 3-pointers, seven rebounds and two assists to power the Panthers past Centennial, 74-41, in the Class 7A, Region 2 title game. DP is shooting for a fourth consecutive state championship.

Olivia Olson, SG/PG, New Smyrna Beach

The Daytona Beach Mainland transfer recorded 22 points, including 15 in the second half, to propel the Barracudas past Leesburg, 69-56, in the Class 5A, Region 2 championship game. She had 18 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added two assists, eight steals and three blocks in a 63-34 regional semifinal win against River Ridge.

Jaida Civil, PG, Palm Bay

Star senior poured in 23 points to lead the Pirates past Bishop Moore, 63-27, in the Class 4A, Region 2 title game.

Leila Bryant, PG/SG, Holy Trinity Episcopal

Exceptional eighth-grader pumped in 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and added six rebounds and six steals to power the Tigers past Lakeland Christian, 67-13, for the Class 2A, Region 2 championship.

Jamila Ray, PG/SG, Dr. Phillips

The 5-foot-10 junior exploded for 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and five steals to lead the Panthers past Palm Beach Lakes, 76-37, in a Class 7A regional semifinal.

Serene Exalant, SF, Timber Creek

Senior recorded 14 points to guide the Wolves past West Port, 46-40, in a Class 7A, Region 1 semifinal.

Bailey Travis, G, Horizon

Junior tallied 17 points and 14 rebounds for a double-double and added three assists, three steals, and two blocks to guide the Hawks past Edgewater, 72-60, in a Class 6A, Region 2 semifinal.

Ariyana Hester, SG/PG, Leesburg

The senior combo guard poured in 24 points to propel the Yellow Jackets past Lake Wales, 67-37, in a Class 5A, Region 2 semifinal.

Erynn Moffett, SF, Palm Bay

The 5-10 sophomore recorded 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals to power the Pirates past Lake Region, 89-24, in a Class 4A regional semifinal.

Alex Wolsonovich, PG/SG, Bishop Moore

Junior combo guard poured in 17 points, including four 3-pointers, and added four assists and three steals to guide the Hornets past Mulberry, 71-20, in a Class 4A regional semifinal.

Joba Oyedeji, F, Windermere Prep

The 6-1 freshman recorded 19 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double and added two assists to lead the Lakers past The Villages Charter, 74-53, in a Class 3A regional semifinal.

Kylie Green, PG/SG, Holy Trinity Episcopal

Fantastic freshman recorded 21 points, including three 3-pointers, six rebounds, eight assists and seven steals to power the Tigers past Foundation Academy, 66-19, in a Class 2A regional semifinal.

Soraya Jokhan, PG/SG, Central Florida Christian Academy

Senior tallied 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals to guide the Eagles past North Tampa Christian Academy, 53-42, in a Class 1A, Region 2 semifinal.

Aranya Alexander, SG/PG, Mount Dora Christian

Star sophomore exploded for 23 points, including four 3-pointers, two rebounds, and two steals to power the Bulldogs past Altamonte Christian, 55-44, in a Class 1A regional semifinal.

Published
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

