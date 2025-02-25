Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (2/25/2025)
Central Florida high school girls’ basketball players last week showed they are among the best in Florida, leading six teams to the state semifinals.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 15 athletes for regional semifinal and final games played Feb. 18 and 21, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Feb. 10-15, 2025: St. Cloud SF Savannah Kroener
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 2. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Dakara Merthie, G, Ocoee
Talented junior erupted for 25 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double to lead the Knights past Timber Creek, 49-40, in the Class 7A, Region 1 championship game. She had 21 points, including three 3-pointers, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals in a 34-33 regional semifinal overtime win against Spruce Creek.
Anilys Rolon, SF/PF, Dr. Phillips
Senior recorded 15 points, including three 3-pointers, seven rebounds and two assists to power the Panthers past Centennial, 74-41, in the Class 7A, Region 2 title game. DP is shooting for a fourth consecutive state championship.
Olivia Olson, SG/PG, New Smyrna Beach
The Daytona Beach Mainland transfer recorded 22 points, including 15 in the second half, to propel the Barracudas past Leesburg, 69-56, in the Class 5A, Region 2 championship game. She had 18 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added two assists, eight steals and three blocks in a 63-34 regional semifinal win against River Ridge.
Jaida Civil, PG, Palm Bay
Star senior poured in 23 points to lead the Pirates past Bishop Moore, 63-27, in the Class 4A, Region 2 title game.
Leila Bryant, PG/SG, Holy Trinity Episcopal
Exceptional eighth-grader pumped in 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and added six rebounds and six steals to power the Tigers past Lakeland Christian, 67-13, for the Class 2A, Region 2 championship.
Jamila Ray, PG/SG, Dr. Phillips
The 5-foot-10 junior exploded for 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and five steals to lead the Panthers past Palm Beach Lakes, 76-37, in a Class 7A regional semifinal.
Serene Exalant, SF, Timber Creek
Senior recorded 14 points to guide the Wolves past West Port, 46-40, in a Class 7A, Region 1 semifinal.
Bailey Travis, G, Horizon
Junior tallied 17 points and 14 rebounds for a double-double and added three assists, three steals, and two blocks to guide the Hawks past Edgewater, 72-60, in a Class 6A, Region 2 semifinal.
Ariyana Hester, SG/PG, Leesburg
The senior combo guard poured in 24 points to propel the Yellow Jackets past Lake Wales, 67-37, in a Class 5A, Region 2 semifinal.
Erynn Moffett, SF, Palm Bay
The 5-10 sophomore recorded 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals to power the Pirates past Lake Region, 89-24, in a Class 4A regional semifinal.
Alex Wolsonovich, PG/SG, Bishop Moore
Junior combo guard poured in 17 points, including four 3-pointers, and added four assists and three steals to guide the Hornets past Mulberry, 71-20, in a Class 4A regional semifinal.
Joba Oyedeji, F, Windermere Prep
The 6-1 freshman recorded 19 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double and added two assists to lead the Lakers past The Villages Charter, 74-53, in a Class 3A regional semifinal.
Kylie Green, PG/SG, Holy Trinity Episcopal
Fantastic freshman recorded 21 points, including three 3-pointers, six rebounds, eight assists and seven steals to power the Tigers past Foundation Academy, 66-19, in a Class 2A regional semifinal.
Soraya Jokhan, PG/SG, Central Florida Christian Academy
Senior tallied 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals to guide the Eagles past North Tampa Christian Academy, 53-42, in a Class 1A, Region 2 semifinal.
Aranya Alexander, SG/PG, Mount Dora Christian
Star sophomore exploded for 23 points, including four 3-pointers, two rebounds, and two steals to power the Bulldogs past Altamonte Christian, 55-44, in a Class 1A regional semifinal.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App
--- Follow Jeff Gardenour on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com