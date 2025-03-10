Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (3/102025)
Central Florida high school girls’ basketball players turned in highlight-reel performances during this year’s Final Four, with two teams winning state championships and another finishing as state runner-up.
We looked at schools in five classifications and nominated seven athletes from state semifinal and final games played Feb. 25 – March 1, and March 4-8, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Feb. 17-22, 2025: Central Florida Christian Academy PG/SG Soraya Jokhan.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 16. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Jamila Ray, PG/SG, Dr. Phillips
The 5-foot-10 junior recorded 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals in a 45-42 loss to Winter Haven in the Class 7A state championship game.
Ciara Hayes, SG, Dr. Phillips
Junior pumped in 24 points, including four 3-pointers, and grabbed two rebounds to power the Panthers past Doral Academy, 72-54, in the Class 7A state semifinals.
Kylie Holden, G/SF, Ocoee
Fantastic freshman recorded 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double and in a 65-41 Class 7A state semifinal loss to Winter Haven.
Olivia Olson, SG/PG, New Smyrna Beach
Marshall commit poured in 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for a double-double and added four steals and four blocks to propel the Barracudas past Gainesville, 56-49, for the Class 5A state championship. In the state semifinals, she recorded 19 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double and added three assists and three steals in a 56-47 victory against Clearwater.
Jaida Civil, PG, Palm Bay
Star senior pumped in 20 points, grabbed nine rebounds and added seven assists and three steals to lead the Pirates past American Heritage, 67-57, in the Class 4A state championship game. In the state semifinals, she had 15 points, four rebounds, eight assists and five steals in a 70-39 victory against Sarasota Booker.
Kylie Green, PG/SG, Holy Trinity Episcopal
Freshman recorded 16 points, three rebounds and three steals in a 61-44 loss to Providence School in the Class 2A state semifinals.
Soraya Jokhan, PG/SG Central Florida Christian Academy
Senior notched 15 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double and added four assists and two steals in a 50-46 loss to North Florida Educational Institute in the Class 1A state semifinals.
