Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? (4/9/2025)
Central Florida high school softball teams continue to excel at the plate and on the mound as the 2025 season swings into mid-April.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played March 31-April 5, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played March 24-29, 2025:
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, April 13. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Addison Pertler, UTIL, University High (Orange City)
Senior went 3-for-4 with three RBI to march the Titans past Melbourne, 8-5.
Ella Verne, RHP, Hagerty
Star senior struck out six and allowed just one hit in three shutout innings to pick up the win in a 10-0 victory against Kissimmee Osceola.
Talisa Soto, P, East River
Senior struck out seven and allowed just one hit through five innings, and went 2-for-4 with a double, triple, one run scored and one RBI to guide the Falcons past Colonial, 12-0.
Shyanne Marble, C/OF, Ocoee
Junior went wild by going 4-for-4 with a triple, home run, four runs scored and a whopping seven RBI to march the Knights past West Orange, 19-3.
Briana Lohr, UTIL, Dr. Phillips
Junior went 3-for-3 with two home runs, four runs scored and four RBI to power the Panthers past Evans, 27-12.
Lilly Land, C/1B, East Ridge
Senior went 5-for-5 with a double and two RBI to march the Knights past Coral Reef, 11-2.
Carli Klein, POS, Real Life Christian
Went 4-for-5 with two doubles, triple, four runs scored and three RBI to lead the Raptors past against Hernando Christian, 19-9.
Ainsley O’Dell, RF, Eau Gallie
Junior went 2-for-3 with a triple, one run scored and three RBI to propel the Commodores past Oakleaf, 14-2, in five innings.
Madison Rider, UTIL, Viera
Super sophomore went 3-for-4 with two runs scored to guide the Hawks past Merritt Island, 7-4.
Gabrielle Espich, RHP/3B/INF, Vero Beach
Talented junior pitched a complete game, striking out six and scattering four hits, and went 1-for-3 with a run scored at the plate to lead the Indians past Satellite, 4-1.
