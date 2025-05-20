Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week (5/20/2025)
Central Florida high school softball teams had the stuff of champions in regional play.
Five area squads punched their ticket to the state tournament by winning regional championships, thanks to some outstanding individual performances. The 2025 FHSAA Softball State Championships are being held Tuesday, May 20, to Saturday, May 24, at Boombah-Soldiers Creek Park in Longwood.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated eight athletes from regional semifinal and final games played May 12-17, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played May 5-10, 2025: Geneva School RHP/1B Bella Ortiz.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, May 25. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Auriana Turner, OF, Lake Brantley
Talented junior went 3-for-3 with a double, home run, three runs scored and four RBI to march the Patriots past Apopka, 9-2, in a Class 7A, Region 1 semifinal.
Alexandra Beldowicz, SS/3B/P, Hagerty
Star senior went 4-for-5 with two home runs, five run scored and three RBI to power the Huskies past Lake Brantley, 10-7, in eight innings in the Class 7A, Region 1 final.
Alondra Maldonado, UTIL, Winter Springs
Senior went 3-for-4 with two home runs, two runs scored and four RBI to lead the Bears past Gainesville, 9-3, in the Class 5A, Region 2 final.
Jordan Stout, P, Eau Gallie
Talented junior pitched a complete game, four-hitter, striking out four, and went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI to propel the Commodores past Lake Wales, 3-1, in the Class 4A, Region 2 final.
Carson Roden, P, Eustis
Star junior pitched a no-hitter, striking out 10, to power the Panthers past Crystal River, 13-4, in the Class 3A, Region 2 final.
Elena Friedman, 1B/UTIL, Montverde Academy
Junior went 3-for-3 with two doubles and one run scored to guide the Eagles past Cornerstone Charter Academy, 10-4, in a Class 2A, Region 2 semifinal.
Riley Winters, UTIL, Foundation Academy
Junior pitched a four-hitter through five innings, striking out four, and crushed a home run, scored two runs and drove in a run to power the Lions past Lakeland Christian, 11-1, in six innings in a Class 1A, Region 2 semifinal.
Ella Ingram, INF, Geneva School
Elite eighth-grader went 3-for-4 with one RBI to march the Knights past Foundation Academy, 5-3, in the Class 1A, Region 2 final.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. – High School on SI
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App