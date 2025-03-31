Vote: Who is the Florida Big Bend high school Softball Player of the Week? (3/31/2025)
With another week of the high school softball season in the books in the Sunshine State, it is time to recognize the outstanding players from the Big Bend region last week. Every week this season has been entertaining to watch, and that should only continue throughout April as the playoff race heats up.
These players battled all week while putting on some exciting performances for their teams. With that being said, it is time to vote for the High School on SI Florida Big Bend high school softball player of the week.
Here are the nominees. Voting will close on April 6 at 11:59 p.m.
Cynthia Conte, Leon
In the 30-0 win over FAMU DRS, Conte went three-for-four with one double, three RBIs, five steals and four runs scored. She also hit one double with one RBI in the 13-12 win over Taylor County.
Jaidyn Wesley, Madison County
In the 7-3 win over Taylor County, Wesley finished with three hits, one home run and three RBIs. In the 6-4 win over Bell and the 5-2 win over Lincoln, she finished with three combined hits, one double, three RBIs and one run scored.
Mia Hemenway, Chiles
In the first game which was a 16-1 win over Wewahitchka, Hemenway went three-for-three with one home run, two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored. In the 13-3 win over Florida High, she went three-for-four with two home runs, four RBIs, two runs scored and a walk-off double to close out the game. In the 9-3 win over Franklin County, she went two-for-two with one home run, one triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. She also managed to reach base three more times on walks to cap her week.
Alden Bass, Madison County
In the wins over Taylor County and Bell, Bass hit one home run in each of the games with three RBIs and two runs scored combined. She also went 2-1 from the mound last week with 19.2 innings of work. In these three games, Bass allowed six hits, four runs, six walks and recorded 25 strikeouts.
Adelyn Matthews, Chiles
The senior finished her week with five hits, seven steals and seven runs scored. In the win over Wewahitchka, she two hits were triples and she drove in four runs in the victory.
Kierstyn Fuller, Leon
In the win over FAMU DRS, she finished with two hits, one double, four steals and four runs scored. Later in the week versus Taylor County, Fuller finished with three hits, one home run, one double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Alexis Webb, Franklin County
In the 16-0 win over FAMU DRS, Webb went three-for-three with one home run, one double, six RBIs and two runs scored. She also finished with a .923 fielding percentage with 12 putouts and one error.
Shanyia Holmes, Rickards
In the 10-4 win over Bay last week, Holmes finished with two hits, one home run, three RBIs, two steals and three runs scored. She also pitched seven complete innings in the game allowing two hits, two runs, four walks and struck out 14 batters.
Cylie Long, Wakulla
In the doubleheader versus University Christian and Westminster Academy on Saturday, Long finished with four hits, two home runs, four RBIs, one steal and two runs scored combined in these two games.
Aislin Hunter, Wakulla
In the 11-1 over Westminster Academy, Hunter pitched a complete game allowing just one hit, one run, two walks with eight strikeouts. She also hit one double in the victory.