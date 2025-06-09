Vote: Who is the Florida high school softball Class 5A Player of the Year?
The Florida high school softball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 15 student-athletes who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Sunday, June 29th, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees for the Class 5A softball player of the year.
Here are the nominees:
Adelyn Matthews, Shortstop, Chiles (Tallahassee) (Senior)
Matthews hit .610 (50-for-82) this season with seven home runs, six doubles, and six triples for the Timberwolves. She was also a pest on the basepaths where she stole 30 bases this season to lead the team.
Abigail Hynes, Infielder, North Fort Myers (Senior)
Hynes hit .609 (53-for-87) this season with 13 home runs, five doubles, and four triples in 25 games played for the Red Knights.
Mia Hemenway, Catcher, Chiles (Tallahassee) (Freshman)
Hemenway was an extra-bases hitting machine for the Timberwolves this season leading the team in home runs (17) as well as hitting 11 doubles.
Olivia Sikes, First Baseman, Fleming Island (Senior)
Sikes hit .544 (43-for-79) as well as leading the team in doubles (17) this season in 22 games played for the Golden Eagles.
Morgan Tucker, Catcher, Mariner (Cape Coral) (Freshman)
Tucker hit .518 (44-for-85) this season as well as hitting eight doubles and eight triples in 24 games played for the Tritons.
Gianni Torres, Catcher/3rd Baseman, Fort Myers (Junior)
Torres hit .512 (44-for-86) this season with five home runs and 11 doubles in 29 games played for the Green Wave.
Rily Biggers, Utility, Sebastian River (Junior)
Biggers hit .518 (43-for-83) this season and finished second among all Class 5A players in runs batted in (42) as well as leading her team in extra-base hits (15 doubles, 6 home runs, and 2 triples)
Tiffany Seemann, Pitcher/1st Baseman, Winter Springs (Sophomore)
Seemann hit .326 (28-for-86) this season driving in 29 runs and hit a team-high 10 doubles for the Lady Bears in 31 games played.
Jacey Reed, Pitcher/1st Baseman, Gulf Breeze (Senior)
The Coastal Alabama signee hit .322 (28-for-87) and hit a team-high 8 home runs this season for the Dolphins.
Leah Stevens, Pitcher/1st Baseman, Matanzas (Senior)
The University of Florida signee made 20 appearances for the Lady Pirates as a pitcher, finishing with a 17-1 record and a 0.32 earned run average.
Chloe Bailey, Pitcher, Niceville (Sophomore)
Bailey made 26 appearances this season for the Lady Eagles finishing second among all Class 5A pitchers with a 0.71 earned run average.
Alivia Miller, Pitcher/1st Baseman, Springstead (Sophomore)
Miller went 10-5 with a 0.86 earned run average in 18 appearances this season for the Lady Eagles where she had 12 complete games and recorded four shutouts.
Lily Bennett, Pitcher, Middleburg (Senior)
Bennett made 19 appearances this season and finished with a 1.90 earned run average. She is signed to play collegiate softball at Florida State College of Jacksonville next season.
Jocelyn Slater, Outfielder, Cape Coral (Freshman)
Slater led all Class 5A players in stolen bases (31) this season for the Seahawks in 23 games played.
Haleigh Curry, Outfielder, Bayside (Palm Bay) (Senior)
Curry hit .476 (30-for-63) with eight doubles, one triple, and stole 24 bases for the Lady Bears this season. Curry is signed to play collegiate softball at Flagler College next year.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
