Vote: Who is the Florida Big Bend high school softball player of the week? (5/5/2025)
As the regional quarterfinals begin for a number of teams in the Big Bend region of Florida this week, it is time to recognize some of the top performers from a week ago. These athletes have had a fantastic season so far as they have helped their respective teams find success all season long. With that being said, vote for which outstanding softball player you, the fan, thinks is the High School on SI Florida Big Bend player of the week.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Voting will close on May 11 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are the nominations:
Mia Hemenway, Chiles
In the 8-1 win over Leon, Hemenway delivered again in a big way from the plate. She went 2-for-3 with one home run, one double, one RBI and three runs scored.
Anna Kate Barber, Chiles
Barber had another fantastic outing pitching by recording her 17th win of the season over Leon. She pitched a complete game allowing just two hits, one run, seven walks with 10 strikeouts.
Cylie Long, Wakulla
In the thrilling 3-1 win over Suwannee, Long was clutch from the plate as her only hit was a cluth, two-run home run that gave her team the lead and ultimately the win.
Alden Bass, Madison County
In the 8-1 win over Aucilla Christian and the 3-1 win over Lafayette, Bass finished with two doubles, two RBIs, one stolen base and two runs scored. She also picked up her 13th and 14th wins of the season with 14 combined innings pitched. In the two complete games, Bass allowed four combined hits, two runs, six walks with 23 strikeouts.
Skylar Young, North Florida Christian
In the 12-0 win over Wakulla Christian School and the 5-4 loss to St. John Paul II, Young finished her week with two hits, one home run, four RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored. She also pitched nine combined innings allowing five hits, three runs, one walk with 14 strikeouts.
Amanda Thompson, St. John Paul II
In the two wins over Rocky Bayou Christian and North Florida Christian, Thompson pitched 11 combined innings including a complete game versus North Florida Christian. In both games combined, she allowed seven hits, four runs, five walks with 16 strikeouts.
Sanaa Roberts, St. John Paul II
Roberts finished with five hits, one home run, one triple, seven RBIs, two stolen bases and four runs scored in the two wins last week.
Trinity Williams, Leon
In the 8-6 win over their crosstown rivals in Lincoln, Williams went 3-for-4 with one double, one RBI and two runs scored.
Abella Faircloth, Liberty County
In the 16-1 win over Blountstown, Faircloth went 2-for-2 with one triple, four RBIs, one stolen base and one run scored.
Mackenzie Walker, Liberty County
Walker is another player who had an exceptional game from the plate in the win over Blountstown. She finished with three hits in three at-bats with one triple, one double, two RBIs and three runs scored.