Vote: Who is the Florida Boys Basketball Class 5A Preseason Coach of the Year?
With the regular high school basketball season tipping off next week, High School On Si will send out preseason nominations, starting with Class 1A, and making our way through 7A. Voting will end on Thursday, November 21 at 11:59 p.m. Any nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Travis Aikens, Orlando Jones
Aikens enters his 4th season as the head coach at Jones High School. He has led the Fightin’ Tigers to a 48-34 record in his first three seasons. The Fightin’ Tigers look to return to the Final Four for the first time since 2022.
Mike Barnes, Gainesville
Barnes enters his 4th season as the head coach at Gainesville High School. He has led the Hurricanes to back-to-back district championships, including a 23-7 record in 2022-2023. Leading the team this season will be 6-1 sophomore guard Willie Brooks, 6-7 senior power forward Cornelius White, and 6-5 junior wing Cordarius White.
Chris Blackwell, St. Petersburg
Blackwell enters his 22nd season as the head coach at St. Petersburg High School where he has led the Green Devils to the Final Four six times (2012, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2022, 2023) and two state championship game appearances (2016, 2022)
Sean Campbell, Leesburg
Campbell enters his 12th season as the head coach at Leesburg High School, winning a state championship in 2018 with the Yellow Jackets. The Yellow Jackets finished 18-5 in 2023-2024, reaching the Class 5A, Region 2 Final.
Brian Flynn, South Fork
Flynn enters his 9th season as the head coach at South Fork High School. Flynn led the Bulldogs to a 21-6 record last season, reaching the regional semifinals.
Neal Goldman, Jesuit (Tampa)
Goldman enters his 38th season as the head coach at Jesuit High School, where he still trails Tampa Prep’s Joe Fenlon as the longest-tenured coach in the state (42nd season). Leading the team this season will be 6-7 senior forward Carter Reins, 6-4 junior guard Tyler Caouette, and 5-7 freshman point guard Junior Arroyo.
Ryan Hercek, Mariner
Hercek enters his 6th season as the head coach at Mariner High School. He led the Tritons to a 20-10 record last season and reached the Final Four before their season ended in the hands of the Class 5A Champion Miami Norland Vikings.
Dave Roca, Pembroke Pines Charter
Roca has led the Jaguars to three regional championships (2020, 2021, 2024) and two state championships (2022, 2024) during his 12-year tenure.
Lawton Williams III, Miami Norland
Williams enters his 19th season as the head coach at Miami Norland. Williams led the Vikings to the school’s 7th state championship and their first since 2015 last season.
Ben Wilson, Ponte Vedra
Wilson enters his 3rd season as the head coach at Ponte Vedra High School. He has led the Sharks to the State Championship game and State Semifinals in his first two seasons. Leading the team this season will be 6-8 junior power forward Trace Westercamp, 6-6 junior wing Maddox Palmer, 6-5 senior wing Paul Burkhardt, and 5-9 senior point guard Alex Katsikas.