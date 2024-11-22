Vote: Who is the Florida Girls Basketball Class 6A Preseason Coach of the Year?
With the regular high school basketball season tipping off this week, High School On Si will send out preseason nominations, starting with Class 1A, and making our way through 7A. Voting will end on Wednesday, November 27 at 11:59 p.m. Any nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Here are the nominees:
Jeryl Akins, Dwyer
Akins is looking to lead the Panthers to their first district title in girls’ basketball since 2019.
Joel Bower, Bloomingdale
Bower led the Lady Bulls to a 30-1 record in 2023-2024 reaching their second semifinal appearance in the last three years. Leading the team this season will be 5-9 senior shooting guard Noelle Mengel and 5-10 senior shooting guard Savannah Ferguson.
Meghan Darhower, Niceville
Darhower enters her 4th season with Niceville. Darhower has led the Lady Eagles to the regional playoffs in two of her first three seasons with the program.
Jason Hively, Nova
Hively is entering his 19th season as the head coach at Nova High School. He is one of the Top 5 longest-tenured Head Coaches at the same school for girls’ basketball in Broward County.
Mark Ivy, Beachside (St. John’s)
Ivy enters his 3rd season with the Barracudas, with a record of 38-13 through his first two seasons. Leading the team this season will be 5-10 senior shooting guard Kendall Kane and 5-8 junior point guard Morgan Cremen.
Brandon Stewart, St. Thomas Aquinas
Stewart enters his first season with the Raiders following Oliver Berens who resigned after last season where he led them to three consecutive state championships.
Georgia Taylor, Martin County
Taylor enters her 3rd season with the Lady Tigers and has reached the regional playoffs in each of her first two seasons. Leading the team this season will be junior combo guards Becca Witt and Karolina Ramirez.
Mark Woodruff, Gulf Coast
Woodruff enters his 16th season with the Lady Sharks. Woodruff led the Sharks to a 19-5 record in 2023-2024 before getting upset by Armwood in the Class 6A, Region 3 Quarterfinals.
