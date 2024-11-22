Vote: Who is the Florida Girls Basketball Class 7A Preseason Coach of the Year?
With the regular high school basketball season tipping off this week, High School On Si will send out preseason nominations, starting with Class 1A, and making our way through 7A. Voting will end on Wednesday, November 27 at 11:59 p.m. Any nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominees:
Sam Baumgarten, Miami
Baumgarten guided Miami High to a sixth straight final four in the 2023-2024 season. He’s looking to lead the Stingarees to their first state championship game appearance since 2021.
Allison Bustamanate, Doral Academy
Bustamante enters her 3rd season as the head coach at Doral Academy. She led the Firebirds to a 23-8 record in 2023-2024 and reached the Class 7A Semifinals.
Rodric Johnson, Boca Raton
In his 2nd year as a head coach at Boca Raton High he led the Lady Bobcats to a district title and a regional semifinals appearance back in 2023. He won a state championship with Blanche Ely back in 2020 as an assistant coach.
Kelvin Hamm, Spruce Creek
Hamm looks to lead the Lady Hawks back to the state championship for the first time since 2018 (Lost to Miami High, 44-43)
Johnnie Lawson, Winter Haven
Lawson has racked up over 400 wins during his 20-year coaching career at Winter Haven and has also won five state championships during his tenure.
Sara Nuxol, Sarasota
Nuxol enters her first season with the Sailors after spending the past three seasons at Timber Creek.
Jessica Salera, Palm Beach Gardens
Salera led the Lady Gators to a 22-4 record in 2023-2024 reaching the Class 7A, Region 2 Semifinals. Leading the team this season will be 5-11 junior small forward Latasha Whyte.
Brandie Taylor, Western
Taylor led the Lady Wildcats to a 17-8 record in 2023-2024. She was also named the Broward County 6A-7A Coach of the Year. Leading the team this season will be 6-0 senior wing Maddison Manragh.
