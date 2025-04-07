High School

Vote: Who is the Florida Heartlands Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (4/7/2025)?

We have six candidates for you to choose from

Andy Villamarzo

Haines City's Zebrielle Canaday runs around the edge in a Class 2A, District 11 Championship game Thursday at Haines City High School. She scored four touchdowns in the game.
Haines City's Zebrielle Canaday runs around the edge in a Class 2A, District 11 Championship game Thursday at Haines City High School. She scored four touchdowns in the game. / Robert Magobet / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Florida High School Girls Flag Football season is in full swing and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams have started off the regular season with some great individual performances.

As such, we have six athletes nominated this week for the High School On SI's Florida Heartlands (Polk, Hardee, Highlands, DeSoto counties) high school girls flag football player of the week award from March 31-Apr. 5, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, April 13th at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll. 

Congratulations to last week's winner: Jahzara Green, Ridgeview Global Studies Academy

The freshman standout led the way in Ridgeview's 16-0 win over Discovery, notching a team-high seven flag pulls and two sacks.

Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.

Here are the nominees:

Daphne Goff, George Jenkins

The senior quarterback had herself a day in the Eagles' 41-13 victory over McKeel Academy, throwing for 254 yards and three touchdowns.

Zebrielle Canaday, Haines City

Canaday had another strong outing for the Hornets in a 38-0 rout of Poinciana, completing 7-of-10 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns. The junior also rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Mikayla Hill, Haines City

Coming in relief of Canaday was Hill, who completed 9-of-16 passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

Antinayah Sims, Ridge Community

Sims, a junior running back, led the way in a 18-12 victory over Lake Placid last week and rushed for 82 yards plus a touchdown.

J'Nariah Anderson, Avon Park

Anderson has been one of the Heartland region's top players and showed it in a 8-6 win over Ridge Community last week, compiling 135 yards and a touchdown.

Alyssa Gwaltney, Sebring

The junior defensive back had a strong showing despite coming in a 7-0 loss to Gulf by intercepting two passes.

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school girls flag football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

