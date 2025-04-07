Vote: Who is the Florida Heartlands Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (4/7/2025)?
The Florida High School Girls Flag Football season is in full swing and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams have started off the regular season with some great individual performances.
As such, we have six athletes nominated this week for the High School On SI's Florida Heartlands (Polk, Hardee, Highlands, DeSoto counties) high school girls flag football player of the week award from March 31-Apr. 5, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, April 13th at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jahzara Green, Ridgeview Global Studies Academy
The freshman standout led the way in Ridgeview's 16-0 win over Discovery, notching a team-high seven flag pulls and two sacks.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominees:
Daphne Goff, George Jenkins
The senior quarterback had herself a day in the Eagles' 41-13 victory over McKeel Academy, throwing for 254 yards and three touchdowns.
Zebrielle Canaday, Haines City
Canaday had another strong outing for the Hornets in a 38-0 rout of Poinciana, completing 7-of-10 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns. The junior also rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown.
Mikayla Hill, Haines City
Coming in relief of Canaday was Hill, who completed 9-of-16 passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns.
Antinayah Sims, Ridge Community
Sims, a junior running back, led the way in a 18-12 victory over Lake Placid last week and rushed for 82 yards plus a touchdown.
J'Nariah Anderson, Avon Park
Anderson has been one of the Heartland region's top players and showed it in a 8-6 win over Ridge Community last week, compiling 135 yards and a touchdown.
Alyssa Gwaltney, Sebring
The junior defensive back had a strong showing despite coming in a 7-0 loss to Gulf by intercepting two passes.
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school girls flag football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi