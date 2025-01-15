Vote: Who is the Florida High School Boys Basketball Mid-Season Senior of the Year?
We have reached the midway point of the high school basketball season in the Sunshine State.
High School on SI asks the fans to nominate their vote for who they think is the Mid-Season Senior Boys Basketball Player of the Year in Florida.
High School on SI will be nominating 10 athletes from the senior class. Voting will end on Monday, January 20 at 11:59 p.m. All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Here are the nominations:
Shon Abaev, Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale)
The University of Cincinnati signee is averaging 24.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season.
Matthew Able, Sagemont
Able is averaging 20.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game this season for the Lions. Able is committed to the University of Miami.
Jerry Ashley, Bishop Verot
Ashley is averaging 12.7 points and 10.9 rebounds per game this season for the Vikings.
Nickolas Bearden, Shorecrest Prep
Bearden is averaging a team-high 24.5 points per game this season for the Chargers.
Mikel Brown Jr, DME Academy
Brown is putting up MVP-type numbers in the Grind Session where he averaged 24.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game in front of the Louisville coaching staff earlier this month. Brown committed to the Cardinals on New Year’s Day.
Tate Darner, Santa Fe Catholic
Darner is averaging 20.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game this season for the Hawks. Darner is committed to playing college basketball at Chattanooga.
Mario Forbes, St. John Paul II (Tallahassee)
Forbes is putting up efficient numbers where he’s averaging 18.5 points and 16.5 rebounds per game this season for the Panthers.
Alex Lloyd, Westminster Academy
The University of Florida signee is averaging 25.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game for the Lions this season.
Jamier Jones, Oak Ridge
The Providence College signee is averaging 20.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.8 steals per game for the Pioneers this season.
Asa Rogosich, Southwest Florida Christian
Rogosich comes into the week leading the state in scoring, averaging 38.0 points per game for the Kings. He is also averaging 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game as well.