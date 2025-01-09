Vote: Who is the Florida High School Girls Basketball Mid-Season Freshman of the Year?
We have reached the midway point of the high school basketball season in the Sunshine State.
High School on SI is asking the fans to nominate their vote for who they think is the Mid-Season Freshman Girls Basketball Player of the Year in the state of Florida.
High School on SI will be nominating eight athletes from the freshman class. The voting will end on Tuesday, January 14 at 11:59 p.m. All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Here are the nominations:
Ashlynn Day, Gateway (Kissimmee)
The 5-8 shooting guard is having a stellar season on both ends of the floor, where she leads her team in points (22.4) and steals per game (8.6)
Makenna Enfinger, West Florida Baptist Academy
Enfinger is averaging 10.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game this season. She currently holds an offer from South Alabama.
Ella Johnson, Aubrey Rogers
The 5-9 combo guard is averaging 13.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.4 steals per game this season.
Kylie Green, Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy
Green is averaging 11.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.8 steals per game this season.
Jocelyn Hoffman, Ponte Vedra
Hoffman is averaging 12.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.8 steals per game for the Sharks this season.
Cali Midyett, North Tampa Christian Academy
Midyett is averaging 11.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per game for the Titans this season.
Kendall Proffitt, St. John’s Country Day
The 6-1 combo guard is leading the state across all freshmen, where she is averaging 26.1 points per game. Proffitt is shooting at an efficient 41 percent from the field and 31 percent from behind the arc as well.
Shaw Summer, St. Petersburg
Summer is averaging a double-double for the Green Devils this season at 16.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game