Vote: Who is the Florida High School Girls Basketball Mid-Season Sophomore of the Year?
We have reached the midway point of the high school girls basketball season in the Sunshine State.
High School on SI asks the fans to nominate their vote for who they think is the Mid-Season Sophomore Girls Basketball Player of the Year in Florida.
High School on SI will be nominating eight athletes from the sophomore class. Voting will end on Wednesday, January 15 at 11:59 p.m. All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Evelyn Juden, Celebration
Juden is averaging 21.2 points and 10.7 rebounds per game this season for the Storm. She has scored in double-figures in 11 of the 12 games she’s played this season.
Bianca Hall, The First Academy (Orlando)
Hall is averaging 22.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game for the Lady Royals this season.
Naya Hardisson, Miami Southridge
Hardisson is averaging 17.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 2.8 steals per game this season.
Madeline Mignery, Cardinal Mooney
Mignery is averaging 16.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game this season for the Cougars. Mignery already holds offers from Cincinnati, Florida Atlantic, Harvard, Miami, Kentucky, South Florida, Temple, and several others.
Presley Norman, Bolles (Jacksonville)
Norman is averaging 12.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game for the Bulldogs this season.
Brooklyn O’Gallagher, East River
O’Gallagher is having a stellar season for the Lady Falcons where she is averaging 27.7 points per game which is good for 2nd among all sophomores in the state.
Olivia Pearce, West Florida Baptist Academy
Pearce is averaging a double-double (13.9 points and 13.1 rebounds) per game this season.
Jadyn Watts, Sickles
Watts continues to have impressive outings night-in and night-out where she’s averaging 21.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game this season.