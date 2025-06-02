Vote: Who is the Florida high school softball Class 1A Player of the Year?
The Florida high school softball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 12 student-athletes who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Sunday, June 22nd at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are the nominees for the Class 1A softball player of the year.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominees:
Lily Bryant, Infielder, Mount Dora Christian Academy (Junior)
The junior middle infielder hit an astounding .573 this season, with six home runs, and drove in a team-high 46 runs. Bryant also stole six bases this season for the Lady Bulldogs.
Emma Bastian, Infielder, Geneva (Senior)
Bastian, the Seminole State College commit, drove in a team-best 45 runs this season for the Lady Knights, who reached the Class 1A Championship Game. She also displayed her power where she also led the team hitting 11 home runs this season.
Payton Billie, Catcher, Evangelical Christian (Freshman)
The freshman catcher hit .457 (42-for-92) driving in 36 runs this season, as well as scoring 29 runs and had 10 doubles for the Sentinels. She helped Evangelical Christian win their second consecutive Class 1A Championship this season.
Skylar Young, Pitcher/First Baseman, North Florida Christian (Junior)
Young excelled inside the pitching circle, where she went 10-3 with a 2.18 earned run average in 16 appearances for the Eagles this season. Offensively, she hit .421 (32-for-95) with 5 home runs and drove in 30 runs this season.
Riley Winters, Pitcher/Outfielder, Foundation Academy (Junior)
The University of North Florida commit had a stellar season for the Lady Lions, hitting .493 (35-for-94) with 8 home runs and 34 runs batted in this season. She also had 9 doubles and scored 28 runs of her own this season. As a pitcher, Winters went 7-4 with a 3.23 earned run average in 18 appearances this season.
Julianne Severson, Utility, Berean Christian (Sophomore)
The sophomore utility player had an outstanding season where she led all Class 1A players with 49 runs batted in this season.
Claire McGee, Pitcher/First Baseman, Santa Fe Catholic (Freshman)
McGee pitched 82 innings, allowing just 36 hits and striking out 214 batters this season for the Lady Hawks. At the plate, McGee hit .442 (19-for-64) with three home runs and 31 runs batted in.
Lexi Haley, Pitcher/Third Baseman, Babcock (8th Grade)
In 16 appearances this season as a pitcher, Haley recorded an 8-1 record with a 1.40 earned run average. Her opponents were hitting a ridiculous .098 against her this season where she struck out 105 batters out of 174 faced this season.
Dixie Tessier, Pitcher/First Baseman, University Christian (Junior)
Tessier hit .549 (39-for-71) this season for the Christians with 15 doubles, driving in 40 runs, and scoring 39 runs of her own. As a pitcher, Tessier finished with a 17-4 record with a 1.72 earned run average in 21 appearances this season.
Cali Baust, Utility, Canterbury (St. Petersburg) (Junior)
The junior utility player hit .577 (41-for-75) with 9 doubles this season for the Lady Crusaders. She was also a huge threat on the bases, leading the team with 36 stolen bases this season.
Presley Miller, Infielder, Mount Dora Christian Academy (Freshman)
Miller hit .464 (39-for-96) with 10 runs batted in and scored 29 runs this season for the Lady Bulldogs. Miller also had 24 stolen bases this season.
Taylor Davison, Catcher/Third Baseman, Evangelical Christian (Junior)
Davison only recorded four errors in 233 total chances this season for the Sentinels, where she had a .996 fielding percentage.
More From Florida High School On SI
Lakewood High Football Coach Cory Moore Joins Los Angeles Rams as NFL ScoutLadarion Lockett, PJ Duke and Marcus Blaze Lead High School Stars onto U20 World Wrestling TeamVote: Florida Panhandle High School Softball Player of the Year (5/31/2025)Florida high school football: Osceola announces 2025 schedule
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Reach Ross Van De Griek on X @RossVDG14 or send him an email at rossvdg14@gmail.com