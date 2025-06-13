Vote: Who is the Florida high school softball Class 6A Coach of the Year?
The Florida high school softball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the coach of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the coach of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Sunday, June 29th, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are the nominees for the Class 6A softball coach of the year.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominees:
Willie Viuret, Doral Academy
The 8th-year head coach led the Firebirds to the Class 6A State Championship, defeating Pace 1-0 back on May 24.
Lexi Alexander, Pace
The third-year head coach led the Lady Patriots to the Class 6A State Championship before losing in heartbreaking fashion to Doral Academy, 1-0 back on May 24.
Erin Spivey, Parrish Community
Spivey led the Lady Bulls to the Final Four for the third consecutive season, as well as their fourth consecutive district title, and third straight region championship this season.
Randy Jackson, Palm Beach Gardens
Jackson has been regarded as one of the highest respected coaches in Palm Beach County where he just completed his 23rd season with the Gators and has 562 career coaching wins.
Shariena Sakelariou, Lake Howell
The second-year head coach led the Silverhawks to the regional semifinal before having their season come to an end against Bartow back on May 13.
Glenn Rutenbar, Bartow
Rutenbar has brought in over 30 years of coaching experience whether it was coaching at Southeastern University or serving his second term coaching the Lady Yellow Jackets. Rutenbar was inducted into the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Coaches Hall of Fame in 2019.
Leah Pemberton, Bloomingdale
Pemberton just finished her 6th season as the head coach of the Lady Bulls leading them to the final four for the first time in program history.
Dave Radke, Mitchell
Radke led the Lady Mustangs to the regional final before their season came to an end against Parrish Community back on May 16.
Kristie Delk, East Lake
Delk has led the Lady Eagles to four consecutive 20-win seasons and have reached the regional playoffs in 11 consecutive seasons.
Melinda Wyatt, Tate
Wyatt just finished her 21st season coaching the Lady Aggies, despite finishing with just an 8-15 record they had one of the most difficult schedules in the state this season.
