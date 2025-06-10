Vote: Who is the Florida high school softball Class 6A Player of the Year?
The Florida high school softball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 15 student-athletes who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Sunday, June 29th, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Here are the nominees for the Class 6A softball player of the year.
Here are the nominees:
Anabella Abdullah, Infielder, Doral Academy (Junior)
The junior infielder hit .582 (53-for-91) this season and hit a team-high 15 home runs for the Firebirds. She is committed to playing collegiate softball at the University of Texas.
Layna Ayala, Utility, Melbourne (Sophomore)
Ayala hit .495 (45-for-91) with three doubles, 10 triples, 16 home runs, 40 runs scored, and 46 runs batted in for the Bulldogs, who finished with a 15-13 record and advanced to the Class 6A regional quarterfinals.
Kalei Bertke, Infielder, Martin County (Sophomore)
Bertke hit .547 (41-for-75) this season for the Tigers and led the team in triples with 7. She also led all Treasure Coast area players in runs batted in (48) this season.
Sarah Breaux, Infielder, Doral Academy (Senior)
The Clemson University signee hit .494 (43-for-87) this season hitting a team-high 13 home runs in 32 games played this season for the Firebirds.
Natalie Cable, Outfielder, Bloomingdale (Senior)
The UCLA signee hit .528 (38-for-72) this season with 14 home runs to lead the Lady Bulls, who made an appearance in the Class 6A semifinals.
Hannah DeMarcus, Pitcher, Pace (Sophomore)
The Florida High School Gatorade Softball Player of the Year allowed just 8 earned runs in 175 innings pitched (0.32 earned run average) this season for the Patriots.
Charlotte Maddox, Pitcher, Oakleaf (Senior)
Maddox finished her senior season with a 10-7 record and a 0.84 earned run average while striking out 141 batters in 124 innings pitched for the Knights.
Lucy Mondok, Pitcher, East Lake (Junior)
The Florida Atlantic University commit hit .416 (32-for-77) this season with 14 home runs and 37 runs batted in for the Eagles. As a pitcher, Mondok finished with a 17-4 record and a 1.17 earned run average, striking out 103 batters in 120 innings pitched.
Lilly Patton, Pitcher, Steinbrenner (Junior)
Patton went 14-6 with a 0.90 earned run average in 24 appearances this season for the Lady Warriors.
Kamryn Potts, Catcher/1st Baseman, Viera (Sophomore)
Potts hit .395 (32-for-81) this season, driving in 35 runs and hitting 12 doubles for the Lady Hawks, who finished with a 16-11 record and reached the regional quarterfinals.
Jaiden Prestipino, 3rd Baseman, Forest (Ocala) (Freshman)
Prestipino took home 1st-Team All-Marion County honors this season, where she hit .434 (36-for-83) for the Lady Wildcats this season.
Mylie Stout, Pitcher/Utility, Palm Harbor University (Junior)
Stout went 10-4 with a 1.67 earned run average in 18 appearances this season for the Hurricanes. She had an opponent's batting average of .184, striking out 136 batters in 100 1/3 innings pitched this season.
Savannah Toukatly, Outfielder, J.W Mitchell (Freshman)
Toukatly hit .446 (45-for-101) this season, driving in 37 runs this season as well as having an on-base percentage of .496 to lead the team.
Laila Weber, Pitcher, Largo (Freshman)
Weber had a great freshman season for the Packers in the pitching circle as well as at the plate, where she had 100 strikeouts as a pitcher in 82 innings pitched. Offensively, Weber hit .492 (30-for-61), driving in 27 runs and scoring 24 runs this season.
Aubrey Zechmann, Outfielder, Wiregrass Ranch (Senior)
Zechmann, A University of Tampa signee, hit .593 (51-for-86), scoring a team-high 44 runs this season for the Bulls. She also had a school-record 60 stolen bases this season which was good enough to finish inside the Top 10 in the nation among base stealers.
