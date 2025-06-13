Vote: Who is the Florida high school softball Class 7A Coach of the Year?
The Florida high school softball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the coach of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the coach of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Sunday, June 29th, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are the nominees for the Class 7A softball coach of the year.
Here are the nominees:
Steve Ahern, Jupiter
Ahern led the Lady Warriors to the regional final before having its season come to an end against eventual Class 7A champion Wellington back on May 15.
Mark Boretti, Wellington
Boretti led the Wellington High School softball program to its first-ever state championship in program history last month, defeating Hagerty 6-5 in eight innings back on May 24.
John Bradshaw, Western (Davie)
Bradshaw and the 2024 state champion Western came up a run short in its bid for a second straight trip to the state title game, dropping a 4-3 semifinal to Hagerty on May 23
Autum Hernandez, Sumner
Hernandez just finished her fifth season as the head softball coach at Sumner High School. She led the Stingrays to their deepest playoff run in their young history, reaching the regional finals before their season came to an end against Sarasota on May 15.
Kyle Davis, West Broward
Davis led the Lady Bobcats to the regional final before their season came to an end against Western (Davie) back on May 15.
Neil Luciano, Creekside
The 7th-year head coach led the Lady Knights to an 18-10 record this season and reached the regional semifinals.
Heather Mushrush, Sarasota
Mushrush led the Sailors to their first-ever state semifinal appearance this season and finished the 2025 season with a 21-8 record.
Al Peterson, East Ridge
Peterson just finished his 10th season coaching at East Ridge High School, where he led the Lady Knights to a 22-6 record and reached the regional semifinals.
Jacob Stanley, Lake Brantley
The fourth-year head coach led the Lady Patriots to their third 20-win season in the last four years. The Patriots reached the regional final before having their season come to an end against Class 7A runner-up Hagerty in extra innings back on May 15.
Tom Kreahling, Hagerty
The third-year head coach led the Lady Huskies to the Class 7A Championship Game this season.
