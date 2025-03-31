Vote: Who is the Mid-Central Florida Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (3/31/2025)?
The Florida High School Girls Flag Football season is in full swing and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams have started off the regular season with some great individual performances.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the High School On SI's Mid-Central Florida high school girls flag football player of the week award from March 24-29, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, April 6th at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominees:
Alee Horton, Keystone Heights
The Indians' quarterback was a standout in the team's 18-0 win over Palatka, with Horton completing 15-of-20 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns.
Riley Shuford, Keystone Heights
Shuford was Horton's top target of the evening in the win against Palatka, hauling in five passes for 169 yards and three scores.
Tony'ah Boggs, Dunnellon
When it comes to Marion County, one of the better teams right now has been the Tigers behind the play of Boggs. The sophomore quarterback totaled 237 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in a 28-6 win over Lake Weir.
Emma Johnson, Ocala Forest
Just a freshman, Johnson showed out in a 26-0 victory over North Marion as the wide receiver caught seven passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.
Isabella Alexander, Buchholz
The Bobcats' signal caller was terrific in the team's 39-0 win over Newberry, with the junior completing 21-of-26 passes for 227 yards and four touchdowns.
Zoey Brown, Wildwood
Brown continued her torrid play as of late, with the freshman compiling 177 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in a 20-0 win over St. Cloud.
Hannah Mason, Belleview
Keeping up with the Rattlers is no easy task for any team in the region, especially when Mason is playing the way she has lately. Mason in a 33-6 win over Dunnellon last week completed 10-of-13 passes for 177 yards and four touchdowns.
Brooke Zeller, Alachua Santa Fe
Zeller was effective through the air and on the ground in Santa Fe's 18-14 victory over Buchholz, compiling 305 total yards and three touchdowns.
