Vote: Who is the Mid-Central Florida High School Basketball Coach of the Week (12/4/2024)

We’ve selected eight candidates to choose from this past week’s games

Ross Van De Griek

Williston Devils head coach Jim Ervin huddles with his team during a timeout. The Newberry Panthers hosted the Williston Devils in boys basketball Monday night January 23, 2023 at Newberry High School. Newberry defeated Williston 49-48. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner]2023 Flgai 012523 Will New Bk
Williston Devils head coach Jim Ervin huddles with his team during a timeout. The Newberry Panthers hosted the Williston Devils in boys basketball Monday night January 23, 2023 at Newberry High School. Newberry defeated Williston 49-48. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner]2023 Flgai 012523 Will New Bk

We have looked at schools across the Mid-Central Florida Area and nominated 8 coaches for games played November 18-30, 2024. 

We ask you to vote for the Mid-Central Florida Boys Basketball Coach of the Week. Voting will close on Tuesday, December 10 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com 

Mike Barnes, Gainesville

Barnes has his Hurricanes off to a 3-0 start on the season where they picked up wins over North Marion, PK Yonge, and Columbia. 

Sean Campbell, Leesburg

The Yellow Jackets are off to a 1-1 start on the young season playing Williston and Winter Park. 

Jim Ervin, Williston

The two-time defending state champions are off to another solid start in 2024-2025 having won three of their first four games. 

Wesley Green, Eustis

Green has his Panthers off to a 4-1 start on the young season where they’ve picked up wins over Hope Academy, Olympia, Ocoee, and Lake Weir. 

Justin Harden, The Rock National

Harden led the Lions to a 2-0 week, picking up wins over Boyd Anderson and Rickards at the Florida GetDown Showcase.

Mike Hoffmann, Forest (Ocala)

Hoffmann has his Wildcats off to a 3-0 start on the young season where they’ve picked up wins over Springstead, North Florida Educational Institute, and Fernandina Beach. 

Colt McDowell, The Villages Charter

The Buffalo are off to a 4-1 start on the young season, including a win over the No. 1 ranked team in Michigan St. Mary’s Prep back on November 30. 

Willie Powers III, PK Yonge

Powers is back at his Alma Mater where he helped lead the Blue Wave to the state championship game in 2007 as a player. The Blue Wave are 1-2 through three games on the young season.

ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

