Vote: Who is the Mid-Central Florida High School Basketball Coach of the Week (12/4/2024)
We have looked at schools across the Mid-Central Florida Area and nominated 8 coaches for games played November 18-30, 2024.
We ask you to vote for the Mid-Central Florida Boys Basketball Coach of the Week. Voting will close on Tuesday, December 10 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week's nominees:
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified.
Mike Barnes, Gainesville
Barnes has his Hurricanes off to a 3-0 start on the season where they picked up wins over North Marion, PK Yonge, and Columbia.
Sean Campbell, Leesburg
The Yellow Jackets are off to a 1-1 start on the young season playing Williston and Winter Park.
Jim Ervin, Williston
The two-time defending state champions are off to another solid start in 2024-2025 having won three of their first four games.
Wesley Green, Eustis
Green has his Panthers off to a 4-1 start on the young season where they’ve picked up wins over Hope Academy, Olympia, Ocoee, and Lake Weir.
Justin Harden, The Rock National
Harden led the Lions to a 2-0 week, picking up wins over Boyd Anderson and Rickards at the Florida GetDown Showcase.
Mike Hoffmann, Forest (Ocala)
Hoffmann has his Wildcats off to a 3-0 start on the young season where they’ve picked up wins over Springstead, North Florida Educational Institute, and Fernandina Beach.
Colt McDowell, The Villages Charter
The Buffalo are off to a 4-1 start on the young season, including a win over the No. 1 ranked team in Michigan St. Mary’s Prep back on November 30.
Willie Powers III, PK Yonge
Powers is back at his Alma Mater where he helped lead the Blue Wave to the state championship game in 2007 as a player. The Blue Wave are 1-2 through three games on the young season.
