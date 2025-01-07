Vote: Who is the Mid-Central Florida High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/6/2025)
We have looked at schools across the Mid-Central Florida area and nominated 10 players for games played December 23-January 4
We ask you to vote for the Mid-Central Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, January 12 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Here are the nominations:
Tyler Bright, The Rock School
Bright finished with 8 points and 11 rebounds in a 74-35 win over Eastside (Gainesville) on December 27.
Aaron Britt Jr, The Villages Charter
Britt Jr. averaged 16.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game in three games played at the Battle At The Villages where the Buffalo finished with a 3-0 record.
Joseph Hartman, The Rock School
Hartman finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals in an 81-53 win over Bishop Snyder on December 28.
Deandre Harvey, Williston
Harvey is averaging 19.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Red Devils this season.
Cornelius Hines, Eustis
Hines recorded back-to-back double-doubles leading the Panthers to wins over Vanguard and Creekside.
Braylen Moore, Lecanto
Moore finished with a game-high 29 points, five rebounds, three assists, and nine steals in a 68-42 win over Eastside (Gainesville) on December 28.
Juwan Scippio, Newberry
The 6-4 junior guard finished with 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, and four steals in a 76-49 win over B.E.S.T (Georgia) on December 30.
Evan Sterck, The Rock School
The 6-3 senior guard finished with 22 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in a 74-69 loss to Mt. Zion Prep (Maryland) on January 4.
JT Tipton, Lecanto
Tipton finished with 18 points, four rebounds, and eight assists in a 68-42 win over Eastside (Gainesville) on December 28.
Craig Thomas Jr, Gainesville
The 6-5 junior forward finished with a double-double (15 points and 14 rebounds) in a 37-30 win over Lakewood on January 4.
