Vote: Who is the Mid-Central Florida High School Basketball Player of the Week? (12/3/2024)

We’ve selected 10 candidates to choose from this past week’s games

Williston High School guard Deandre Harvey (5) gets pressure from Vanguard's Jandrian Smith (10) as Vanguard takes on Williston during the Kingdom of the Sun basketball tournament at Vanguard High School in Ocala on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Williston won 42-30.
We have looked at schools across the Mid-Central Florida area and nominated 8 athletes for games played November 18-30, 2024. 

We ask you to vote for the Mid-Central Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Monday, December 9 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com 

Aaron Britt Jr, The Villages Charter

In three games played for The Buffalo, Britt averaged 21.6 points per game, with the team going 2-1 in that stretch.

Adyn Corbin, The Villages Charter

Corbin had a team-high 18 points and 5 rebounds in a 65-60 win over St. Mary’s Prep (Michigan) on November 30.

Zavian Douglas, Columbia

Douglas finished with a game-high 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the field in a 70-59 win over The Rock’s Regional Team on November 19. 

Deandre Harvey, Williston

The 6-3 junior point guard led all scorers with 24 points in a 53-42 win over Leesburg on November 29. 

Kentrell Martin Jr, The Rock National

Martin added 14 points of his own in a 60-47 win over Boyd Anderson on November 29. 

Angelo Moton, Leesburg

The 6-6 junior forward finished with a team-high 16 points in a 53-42 loss to Williston on November 29. 

Cornelius White, Gainesville

The 6-7 senior forward led all scorers with 13 points in a 64-36 win over Bell on November 26.

Evan Sterck, The Rock National

The 6-3 senior point guard led all scorers with 16 points in a 60-47 win over Boyd Anderson on November 29.

