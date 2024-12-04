Vote: Who is the Mid-Central Florida High School Basketball Player of the Week? (12/3/2024)
We have looked at schools across the Mid-Central Florida area and nominated 8 athletes for games played November 18-30, 2024.
We ask you to vote for the Mid-Central Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Monday, December 9 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified.
Aaron Britt Jr, The Villages Charter
In three games played for The Buffalo, Britt averaged 21.6 points per game, with the team going 2-1 in that stretch.
Adyn Corbin, The Villages Charter
Corbin had a team-high 18 points and 5 rebounds in a 65-60 win over St. Mary’s Prep (Michigan) on November 30.
Zavian Douglas, Columbia
Douglas finished with a game-high 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the field in a 70-59 win over The Rock’s Regional Team on November 19.
Deandre Harvey, Williston
The 6-3 junior point guard led all scorers with 24 points in a 53-42 win over Leesburg on November 29.
Kentrell Martin Jr, The Rock National
Martin added 14 points of his own in a 60-47 win over Boyd Anderson on November 29.
Angelo Moton, Leesburg
The 6-6 junior forward finished with a team-high 16 points in a 53-42 loss to Williston on November 29.
Cornelius White, Gainesville
The 6-7 senior forward led all scorers with 13 points in a 64-36 win over Bell on November 26.
Evan Sterck, The Rock National
The 6-3 senior point guard led all scorers with 16 points in a 60-47 win over Boyd Anderson on November 29.
