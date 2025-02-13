Vote: Who is the Mid-Central Florida High School Basketball Player of the Week? (2/13/2025)
We have looked at schools across the Mid-Central Florida area and nominated 10 players for games played February 3-8.
We ask you to vote for the Mid-Central Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Monday, February 17 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Logan McCloud, Newberry (Senior)
McCloud recorded his fourth double-double of the season, where he finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in an 84-49 win over Bradford.
Deandre Harvey, Williston (Junior)
Harvey finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in a 72-44 win over Wildwood on February 5.
Demarius Knight, Wildwood (Freshman)
Knight finished the season as the team's leading scorer, averaging 12.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Landon Marenco, Mount Dora Christian Academy (Senior)
Marenco finished with a game-high 24 points in a 60-57 win over Wildwood.
Adyn Corbin, The Villages Charter (Senior)
The Daytona State College signee finished with 13 points, six assists, and five steals in a district-clinching 85-49 win over South Sumter on February 7.
Mike Neal, Trinity Catholic (Junior)
Neal finished with a double-double (14 points and 12 rebounds) in a 55-50 loss to St. Joseph Academy on February 7.
Lamont Sweeting Jr, North Marion (Sophomore)
Sweeting finished with 13 points and nine rebounds in a 54-50 loss to Ocala Forest.
Coy Sizemore, North Marion (Senior)
Sizemore finished with a game-high 18 points in a 55-42 win over Eastside on February 5.
Cordarius White, Gainesville (Junior)
White finished with a game-high 22 points in a 63-55 district-clinching win over Tallahassee Leon on February 7.
Joseph Hartman, The Rock School (Junior)
Hartman finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in a 75-64 win over DME Academy.