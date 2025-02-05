High School

Vote: Who is the Mid-Central Florida High School Basketball Player of the Week? (2/4/2025)

Here are the 10 nominations from last week's games

Ross Van De Griek

We have looked at schools across the Mid-Central Florida area and nominated 10 players for games played January 27-Feb. 1.  

We ask you to vote for the Mid-Central Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, February 9th at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com 

Congratulations to last week's winner: Chandler Davison, Forest (Ocala)

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports

Here are the nominations:

Aaron Britt Jr, The Villages Charter

Britt Jr. finished with 13 points, three rebounds, and eight assists in a 92-68 win over Westminster Academy on January 25.

Xavier Campbell, Leesburg

Campbell finished with a team-high 14 points in a 60-56 win over South Lake on January 28.

Zavian Douglas, Columbia

Douglas finished with a double-double (18 points and 15 rebounds) in a 60-50 loss to Gainesville. 

Joseph Hartman, The Rock School

Hartman finished with 20 points, six rebounds, and four assists in an 82-44 win over Minnesota Prep on January 25.

Deandre Harvey, Williston

The 6-3 junior guard finished with 13 points and eight rebounds in a 47-45 loss to Newberry.

Cornelius Hines, Eustis

Hines finished with a team-high 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field in a 60-57 win over Seminole on January 29. 

Juwan Scippio, Newberry

Scippio finished with 12 points and five rebounds in a 70-40 win over Buchholz on January 25. 

Coy Sizemore, North Marion

Sizemore finished with 15 points and six rebounds in a 64-61 loss to Hawthorne. 

Chasion Wilson, Hawthorne

Wilson finished with 13 points and eight rebounds in a 41-33 win over Buchholz on January 28. 

Cornelius White, Gainesville

White led all scorers with 19 points in a 54-41 win over Buchholz. 

