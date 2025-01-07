High School

Vote: Who is the Mid-Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (1/6/2025)

Here are the eight nominations from last week's games

Ross Van De Griek

Williston Red Devils Ashlyn Young (0) shoots for two in the second half. The West Port Wolf Pack hosted the Williston Red Devils at West Port High School in Ocala, FL on Thursday, December 5, 2024. The Red Devils defeated the Wolf Pack 61-55. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]
We have looked at schools across the Mid-Central Florida area and nominated 10 players for games played December 16-January 4 

We ask you to vote for the Mid-Central Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, January 12 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com 

Here are the nominations:

Zoey Brown, Wildwood

The 5-5 freshman point guard finished with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field in a win over The Villages Charter on December 29.

Aaliyah Grant, West Port

Grant averaged 13.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Wolfpack in three games played where they finished with a 3-0 record. 

Trinidy Harris, Wildwood

The 5-6 senior point guard averaged 21.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in three games where the Lady Wildcats picked up wins over North Marion, PK Yonge, and The Villages Charter.

Ya’Zuri Hollie, Fort White

Hollie finished with 28 points and five rebounds in a 64-60 loss to Madison County on December 21. 

Audrey Hubbard, The Rock School

Hubbard finished with 23 points, three rebounds, four assists, and seven steals in an 80-5 back on December 20.

Zion McRae, The Villages Charter

McRae finished with 21 points, six rebounds, and five assists in a 63-62 win over Trinity Catholic on January 3. 

Brandy Whitfield, Newberry

Whitfield finished with 25 points, four rebounds, and five assists in a 67-50 win over Trenton on December 19. 

Ashlyn Young, Williston

Young finished with 19 points, four rebounds, three assists, and five steals in a 64-41 win over Oak Ridge on December 28. 

