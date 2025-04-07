Vote: Who is the North Suncoast Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (4/7/2025)?
The Florida High School Girls Flag Football season is in full swing and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams have started off the regular season with some great individual performances.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the High School On SI's North Suncoast (Citrus, Hernando, Pasco counties) high school girls flag football player of the week award from March 31-Apr. 5, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, April 13th at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Sophia Spiegel, Land O' Lakes
The Gators' quarterback led the way in a 38-0 rout over Anclote, with Spiegel completing 18-of-23 passes for 198 yards and five touchdowns.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominees:
Sophia Spiegel, Land O' Lakes
The Gators' quarterback has been red hot in the passing game, completing 15-of-20 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns in a 19-6 win over Springstead.
Alexis Sway, Hernando
In a 20-13 victory over Citrus, Sway was the go-to-player for the Leopards and totaled 23 yards and three touchdowns.
J'Ziyah Munford, Springstead
Munford was solid in a 19-6 loss to Land O' Lakes, throwing 111 yards and a touchdown.
Kirsten Sanders, Citrus
The junior defender was solid despite coming in a 20-13 loss to Hernando, tallying a team-high 14 flag pulls and four sacks.
Briley Dusek, Wesley Chapel
The freshman defensive back was the top defender in a 13-0 victory over Fivay, intercepting two passes for the Wildcats.
Sofia Fercotta, Mitchell
Fercotta had huge night for the Mustangs' quarterback in a 39-0 win over Hudson, the senior signal caller completed 11-of-12 passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns.
Kate Smith, Sunlake
The sophomore quarterback was terrific in the Seahawks' 32-0 victory over Wiregrass Ranch, completing 14-of-19 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns.
Madelyn DePetrillo, Nature Coast
DePetrillo earned the Sharks a hard fought victory last week in a 14-0 decision over Seven Rivers Christian as the quarterback compiled 132 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.
