Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (4/7/2025)?
The Florida High School Girls Flag Football season is in full swing and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams have started off the regular season with some great individual performances.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the High School On SI's Northeast Florida high school girls flag football player of the week award from March 31-Apr. 5, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, April 13th at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Taylor Burke, Ponte Vedra
What didn't Burke do in a 20-6 win over St. Augustine? On offense the senior caught three passes for 75 yards and a touchdown and defensively made a team-high eight flag pulls.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominees:
Grace Brown, Mandarin
Brown is a sophomore signal caller was terrific in a 28-12 loss to Riverside, completing 11-of-15 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns.
Kirsten Gudmalin, Sandalwood
The junior athlete was superb in a 34-20 victory over Raines, compiling 205 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.
Kyra Jackson, Ed White
Jackson led the way in the Commanders' 25-7 victory over Ribault, completing 11-of-16 passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns.
Kaila Pierce, Bartram Trail
Pierce had arguably one of her best games of the season in a 34-7 rout of Middleburg, completing 27-of-36 passes for 300 yards and five touchdowns.
Lily Holden, Bartram Trail
The Bears' wide receiver had a huge night in the win over Middleburg, catching 11 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns.
Elissa Murdock, University Christian
The Christians' junior quarterback completed 20-of-28 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-0 victory over Alachua Santa Fe.
Kennis Gray, Riverside
Gray, a senior wide receiver, stood out in a 12-6 victory over Andrew Jackson as the pass catcher hauled in seven passes for 85 yards and a touchdown.
Halle Bennie, Baldwin
The freshman quarterback completed 14-of-29 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns in a 14-12 loss to Atlantic Coast.
Brooke Reid, Yulee
Reid was solid when the Hornets defeated Englewood 27-0, with the junior totaling 90 yards and three total touchdowns.
Izzy Murray, Ponte Vedra
The sophomore quarterback was more than good in the Sharks' 33-0 victory over Menendez, completing 15-of-18 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns.
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school girls flag football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi