Vote: Who Is The Northeast Florida High School Basketball Player Of The Week? (1/7/2025)
We have looked at schools across the Northeast Florida area and nominated 10 athletes for games played December 16-21, 2024.
We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Monday, December 30 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Here are the nominations:
Carson Crawford, Fleming Island
The 6-7 sophomore forward continues to pile up the stat sheet recording another double-double (14 points and 11 rebounds) in an 85-64 win over Sandalwood.
Ta’veon Dunbar, Hilliard
Dunbar averaged 26.7 points per game in three games played for the Flashes in wins over Destin, Palatka, and Chiefland.
Kaden Ferguson, Bolles
Ferguson finished with 17 points, four rebounds, four assists, and four steals in a 54-51 loss to Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (Ohio) on January 4.
Landon Geren, Bartram Trail
Geren finished with 10 points, five rebounds, six assists, and four steals in a 60-23 win over Brewbaker Tech (Alabama) on January 3.
CJ Hall, Hilliard
Hall recorded a double-double (22 points and 10 rebounds) in a 70-43 win over Palatka on January 3.
Markel Holmes, University Christian
Holmes scored in double figures in all three games played at Sun Bash Tampa where the Christians finished the event with a 2-1 record.
Connor Neill, Bishop Snyder
Neill led all scorers with 23 points in a 69-53 win over Lithonia (Georgia) on December 27 at the Florida GetDown Showdown Showcase.
Nolan Nelson, Creekside
The 6-7 sophomore finished with 17 points and 20 rebounds in a 57-52 win over Milton on December 28. He followed that with two more double-doubles against Eustis and Providence School.
David Sanchez-Barrera, Ponte Vedra
Sanchez-Barrera finished with 18 points, five rebounds, and six assists in a 80-57 win over Spruce Creek on January 3.
Jahari Simmons, Andrew Jackson
Simmons averaged 15.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in three games, leading the Tigers to wins over Raines, Ribault, and Williston.
