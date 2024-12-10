Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida High School Basketball Player of the Week? (12/10/2024)
We have looked at schools across the Northeast Florida area and nominated 10 athletes for games played December 2-7, 2024.
We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Monday, December 16 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Here are the nominations:
Justis Clements, Eagle’s View Academy
Clements averaged 15.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game for the Warriors last week.
Carson Crawford, Fleming Island
Crawford averaged 18.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game in three games played for the Eagles last week.
Ty Duncan, University Christian
Duncan averaged 16.0 points per game in four games played last week for the Christians.
Kaden Ferguson, Bolles
Ferguson finished with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 8 assists in a 67-61 win over Sandalwood on December 4.
Jamian Jackson, Ribault
Jackson averaged 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game for the Trojans where they went 3-0 for the week.
Ryan Gornto, Providence School
Gornto averaged 12.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in two games played for the Stallions last week.
Maddox Palmer, Ponte Vedra
The 6-5 junior guard finished with 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 steals in a 54-53 win over University Christian on December 3.
Jahari Simmons, Andrew Jackson
Simmons had 13 points, 11 assists, and 4 steals in a 72-43 win over Riverside on December 6.
William Stewart, Providence School
Stewart averaged 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game in two games played for the Stallions last week.
Kaden Toure, Ribault
Toure finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists in a 72-70 win over Creekside on December 2.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school basketball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App