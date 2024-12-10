High School

Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida High School Basketball Player of the Week? (12/10/2024)

Here are 10 nominations from last week's slate of games

Fleming Island forward Carson Crawford (12) dribbles into the lane as Ponte Vedra forward Tyler Cowan (21) defends during an FHSAA District 3-6A high school boys basketball semifinal on February 8, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]
We have looked at schools across the Northeast Florida area and nominated 10 athletes for games played December 2-7, 2024. 

We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Monday, December 16 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com 

Here are the nominations:

Justis Clements, Eagle’s View Academy

Clements averaged 15.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game for the Warriors last week. 

Carson Crawford, Fleming Island

Crawford averaged 18.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game in three games played for the Eagles last week. 

Ty Duncan, University Christian

Duncan averaged 16.0 points per game in four games played last week for the Christians. 

Kaden Ferguson, Bolles

Ferguson finished with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 8 assists in a 67-61 win over Sandalwood on December 4. 

Jamian Jackson, Ribault

Jackson averaged 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game for the Trojans where they went 3-0 for the week. 

Ryan Gornto, Providence School

Gornto averaged 12.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in two games played for the Stallions last week. 

Maddox Palmer, Ponte Vedra

The 6-5 junior guard finished with 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 steals in a 54-53 win over University Christian on December 3. 

Jahari Simmons, Andrew Jackson

Simmons had 13 points, 11 assists, and 4 steals in a 72-43 win over Riverside on December 6. 

William Stewart, Providence School

Stewart averaged 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game in two games played for the Stallions last week. 

Kaden Toure, Ribault

Toure finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists in a 72-70 win over Creekside on December 2.

