Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida high school basketball Player of the Week? (2/3/2025)

Here are 10 nominations from last week's slate of games

Ross Van De Griek

We have looked at schools across the Northeast Florida area and nominated 10 athletes for games played January 27-Feb. 1, 2025. 

We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, February 9th at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com 

Here are the nominations:

Justis Clements, Eagle’s View Academy

Clements averaged 22.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Eagles in two games. 

Maliki Cobarris, Bradford

The 5-10 sophomore point guard finished with 12 points and eight assists in an 84-49 loss to Newberry on January 27.

Camden Cooper, St. John’s Country Day

Cooper finished with 22 points, three rebounds, three assists, and four steals in an 84-59 win over First Coast Christian. 

Ta’veon Dunbar, Hilliard

Dunbar finished with a game-high 21 points on 9-of-22 shooting from the field in a 61-45 win over Charlton County. 

Ty Duncan, University Christian

Duncan finished with a game-high 20 points in a 60-52 win over Sandalwood on January 28. 

Kaden Ferguson, Bolles

Ferguson finished with 12 points, five rebounds, four assists, and four steals in a 37-32 loss to Bishop Kenny on January 31. 

Ryan Gornto, Providence School

Gornto finished with 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field in a 68-50 win over North Florida Educational Institute on January 31. 

Maddox Hunstad, Beachside

Hunstad finished with a game-high 21 points and four rebounds in a 43-39 win over Paxon on January 27.

Derek Rivers, Creekside

Rivers finished with 15 points and four rebounds in a 59-56 win over Tocoi Creek. 

Trace Westercamp, Ponte Vedra

The 6-7 junior forward finished with a game-high 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field in a 61-48 win over Nease.

Published
