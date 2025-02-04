Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida high school basketball Player of the Week? (2/3/2025)
We have looked at schools across the Northeast Florida area and nominated 10 athletes for games played January 27-Feb. 1, 2025.
We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, February 9th at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Justis Clements, Eagle’s View Academy
Clements averaged 22.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Eagles in two games.
Maliki Cobarris, Bradford
The 5-10 sophomore point guard finished with 12 points and eight assists in an 84-49 loss to Newberry on January 27.
Camden Cooper, St. John’s Country Day
Cooper finished with 22 points, three rebounds, three assists, and four steals in an 84-59 win over First Coast Christian.
Ta’veon Dunbar, Hilliard
Dunbar finished with a game-high 21 points on 9-of-22 shooting from the field in a 61-45 win over Charlton County.
Ty Duncan, University Christian
Duncan finished with a game-high 20 points in a 60-52 win over Sandalwood on January 28.
Kaden Ferguson, Bolles
Ferguson finished with 12 points, five rebounds, four assists, and four steals in a 37-32 loss to Bishop Kenny on January 31.
Ryan Gornto, Providence School
Gornto finished with 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field in a 68-50 win over North Florida Educational Institute on January 31.
Maddox Hunstad, Beachside
Hunstad finished with a game-high 21 points and four rebounds in a 43-39 win over Paxon on January 27.
Derek Rivers, Creekside
Rivers finished with 15 points and four rebounds in a 59-56 win over Tocoi Creek.
Trace Westercamp, Ponte Vedra
The 6-7 junior forward finished with a game-high 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field in a 61-48 win over Nease.
