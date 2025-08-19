Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 19, 2025)
With the majority of teams throughout the state of Florida officially begin their 2025 season this week, a number of teams in Northeast Florida kicked off their season last weekend.
It was an exciting first week of the season with teams such as West Nassau, Bishop Snyder and Fernandina Beach starting off their season with a win. These schools also had a number of players that had outstanding performances in their wins.
If last week is any indication, the 2025 high school football season in Northeast Florida should be an exciting one this season.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the Northeast Florida high school football player of the week.
Voting will close on August 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are the nominations:
Brecken Wright, Bishop Snyder
In the 22-14 win over Harvest Community, Wright was 6/10 for 145 yards with one touchdown. He also carried the ball 16 times for 41 yards and one touchdown.
Caleb Ith, Harvest Community
Ith was everywhere on the field defensively for the Warriors in the loss versus Bishop Snyder. He finished with six solo tackles, nine total tackles and two tackles for a loss. Ith also had a nose for the football as he forced one fumble.
Jacorri Lavoile, Eagle's View
In the 18-14 loss to Sarasota Christian, Lavoile finished with 106 rushing yards on 18 carries. On defense, he tallied four solo tackles, five total tackles, one tackle for a loss and one sack.
Skyler Freeman, West Nassau
In the 54-14 win over Paxon School For Advanced Studies, Freeman finished with 103 rushing yards and one touchdown on 11 carries. Freeman also caught two passes for 69 yards and one touchdown in the win.
Bryce Mangum, West Nassau
The Warriors had a plethora of players on defense who were making plays all game long, but Mangum might have had the best game out of any of them. He tallied four solo tackles, six total tackles, two tackles for a loss and one sack.
Ian Miller, Fernandina Beach
Miller got his senior season started with an excellent display of passing in the 19-14 win over Mount Dora Christian Academy. He was 14/26 with 225 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 16 yards per completion, and his longest pass went for 47-yards. Miller also gained nine yards on the ground on four carries.
Aydin Poe, Fernandina Beach
Poe enters the 2025 season as one of the top receivers in the Jacksonville Metro Area, and he proved why last weekend. He caught five passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Poe averaged just over 15 yards per reception, and his longest reception went for 33-yards.
Beck Rohe, Fernandina Beach
Rohe is another receiver for the Pirates who had an excellent game last week. He caught five passes for 93 yards and one touchdown. He averaged nearly 19 yards per reception, and his longest reception went for 44-yards.
Ethan Garland, Eagle's View
Garland was the top pass catcher for the Warriors last week. He finished with four receptions for 45 yards and two touchdowns. Garland also gained 10 yards on the ground on two carries.
Shamoi Green, West Nassau
Green comes in as the final nominee for player of the week after he rushed for 113 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries. The combination of Green and Freeman could have the Warriors as one of the top rushing teams in Northeast Florida this season.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.