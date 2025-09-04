Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Sept. 3, 2025
With another week of action completed in Northeast Florida, it is time to take a look at this week's player of the week nominees.
Last week featured some exciting games and surprising results which were full of outstanding offensive performances. You can almost count on more of the same this week, but before we look ahead to this week's action, it is time to recognize the outstanding players from last week's games.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the Northeast Florida high school football player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Levi Ritter of Episcopal School of Jacksonville
Here are this week's nominations:
Cruz James Bajek, Fletcher
In the 45-8 win over Parker, Bajek completed nearly 80 percent of his passes for 320 yards and five touchdowns. He also averaged 29 yards per completion.
Brysen Wright, Mandarin
Wright was a jack-of-all-trades in the 54-16 win over Atlantic Coast. He hauled in four receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown, and he tallied three total tackles and one interception which he took back for a 102-yard touchdown. Lastly, he returned two punts for 105 combined yards and scored on one of them. He totaled 258 all-purpose yards in the win.
Beckham Rohe, Fernandina Beach
Rohe caught seven passes for 177 yards and one touchdown in the 42-13 win over Wolfson.
Somourian Wingo, St. Augustine
In the 48-6 win over Menendez, Wingo finished the game with five receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
Avery Griffin, West Nassau
Griffin had a stellar performance rushing the ball in the 48-0 win over Ridgeview. He carried the ball five times for 141 yards for an average of 28 yards per carry with one touchdown.
Jordan Daniels, Eagle's View
In the 45-20 win over Seven Rivers Christian, Daniels was 11/12 for 301 yards and four touchdowns. His completion percentage came out to 91.7 percent, and his average per completion was 27 yards.
Jack McKissock, Oakleaf
In the 56-7 win over Orange Park, McKissock was 18/23 for 315 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 24 more yards on the ground on two carries.
Brayden Ventura, Middleburg
In the 44-14 win over North Florida Educational Institute, Ventura rushed for 122 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries.
Jayden Timmon, Yulee
Timmon had another excellent week rushing the ball in the 43-7 win over Clay. He rushed 177 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Timmon also caught one pass for 19 yards.
Cole Rosendahl, Ponte Vedra
When most people think of Ponte Vedra, they think of the professional golfers launching drives off the tee box in "The Players Championship" at TPC Sawgrass in the spring. However, in the fall, Rosendahl is launching passes all over the gridiron. In the 48-14 win over Bartram Trail, Rosendahl went 19/27 for 307 yards and four touchdowns. It is his second 300-yard performance in as many games this season.
