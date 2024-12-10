High School

Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida High School Girls Basketball Coach of the Week? (12/10/2024)

Here are 10 coaching nominations from last week's games

Ross Van De Griek

Bolles head coach Kelly Stevenson tells the team to settle during the fourth quarter of a Class 4A regular season girls basketball matchup Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 at Ribault Middle School in Jacksonville, Fla. Ribault came from behind to defeat Bolles 49-46.
We have looked at schools across the Northeast Florida area and nominated 10 coaches for games played December 2-7, 2024 

We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida Boys Basketball Coach of the Week. Voting will close on Monday, December 16 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com 

Richard Barrett, Creekside

The Lady Knights enter the week on a three-game winning streak and are currently sitting at 7-1 on the season.

Gigi Bistrow, Providence School

The Stallions won both their games last week against Oakleaf and Trinity Catholic by an average of 15.5 points 

George Butts, Flagler Palm Coast

The Bulldogs are sitting with a 6-0 overall record this season. 

Kirsten Clement, Bartram Trail

The Lady Bears have won 5 of their first 6 games to begin the season. 

Kelton Givens, Baker County

The Lady Wildcats have won 5 of their first 6 games to begin the season. 

Michael Hayward, Fleming Island

The Eagles will look to get back on the winning track after losing two straight to drop to 3-5 on the season. 

Jason Hughes, Tocoi Creek

The Lady Toros are coming off a 2-1 week last week, sustaining their lone loss to Creekside on December 2.

Quadrez Reese, Fletcher

The Senators come into the week on a three-game win streak defeating First Coast, Mandarin, and Ponte Vedra last week. 

Michael Ross, Atlantic Coast

The Stingrays have won three of their last four games (All by double-digits)

Kelly Stevenson, Bolles

The Lady Bulldogs have played the toughest strength of schedule in the Northeast Florida area. They’re currently sitting at 5-3 overall and have won four straight games.

