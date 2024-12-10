Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida High School Girls Basketball Coach of the Week? (12/10/2024)
We have looked at schools across the Northeast Florida area and nominated 10 coaches for games played December 2-7, 2024
Voting will close on Monday, December 16 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Richard Barrett, Creekside
The Lady Knights enter the week on a three-game winning streak and are currently sitting at 7-1 on the season.
Gigi Bistrow, Providence School
The Stallions won both their games last week against Oakleaf and Trinity Catholic by an average of 15.5 points
George Butts, Flagler Palm Coast
The Bulldogs are sitting with a 6-0 overall record this season.
Kirsten Clement, Bartram Trail
The Lady Bears have won 5 of their first 6 games to begin the season.
Kelton Givens, Baker County
The Lady Wildcats have won 5 of their first 6 games to begin the season.
Michael Hayward, Fleming Island
The Eagles will look to get back on the winning track after losing two straight to drop to 3-5 on the season.
Jason Hughes, Tocoi Creek
The Lady Toros are coming off a 2-1 week last week, sustaining their lone loss to Creekside on December 2.
Quadrez Reese, Fletcher
The Senators come into the week on a three-game win streak defeating First Coast, Mandarin, and Ponte Vedra last week.
Michael Ross, Atlantic Coast
The Stingrays have won three of their last four games (All by double-digits)
Kelly Stevenson, Bolles
The Lady Bulldogs have played the toughest strength of schedule in the Northeast Florida area. They’re currently sitting at 5-3 overall and have won four straight games.
