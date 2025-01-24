High School

Vote: Who Is The Northeast Florida High School Girls Basketball Player Of The Week? (1/24/2025)

Here are eight nominations from last week's slate of games

Ross Van De Griek

High School On SI

We have looked at schools across the Northeast Florida area and nominated 10 athletes for games played January 13-18, 2025. 

We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, January 26th at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com 

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports

Here are the nominations:

Janie Boyd, Providence School

Boyd finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in a 69-40 win over Nease on January 20. 

Gianna Crawford, Fleming Island

Crawford finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds in a 54-41 win over Episcopal School of Jacksonville on January 13. Crawford followed up with a 17-point and seven-rebound performance on January 14, where the Golden Eagles suffered a tough 50-43 loss to Ridgeview. 

Kathleen Crawley, Bishop Kenny

In three games played last week, Crawley averaged 17.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. The Lady Crusaders went 2-1 for the week where they picked up wins over Nease and Rickards.

Alyssa Donohue, Bartram Trail

Donohue finished with 29 points and six rebounds in a 54-37 win over Ponte Vedra on January 13. 

Jocelyn Hoffmann, Ponte Vedra

Hoffmann finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in a 53-43 loss to Nease on January 17.

Kendall Kane, Beachside

Kane finished with 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists in a 64-50 loss to San Jose Prep on January 13. Kane followed up with 21 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a 77-54 win over Orange Park on January 16. 

Kendall Proffitt, St. John’s Country Day

Proffitt averaged 27.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Spartans against Clay and Fleming Island.

Brylee Rains, Fletcher

Rains finished with 20 points and four assists in a 50-25 win over Westside on January 17.

ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

