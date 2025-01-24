Vote: Who Is The Northeast Florida High School Girls Basketball Player Of The Week? (1/24/2025)
We have looked at schools across the Northeast Florida area and nominated 10 athletes for games played January 13-18, 2025.
We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, January 26th at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Janie Boyd, Providence School
Boyd finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in a 69-40 win over Nease on January 20.
Gianna Crawford, Fleming Island
Crawford finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds in a 54-41 win over Episcopal School of Jacksonville on January 13. Crawford followed up with a 17-point and seven-rebound performance on January 14, where the Golden Eagles suffered a tough 50-43 loss to Ridgeview.
Kathleen Crawley, Bishop Kenny
In three games played last week, Crawley averaged 17.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. The Lady Crusaders went 2-1 for the week where they picked up wins over Nease and Rickards.
Alyssa Donohue, Bartram Trail
Donohue finished with 29 points and six rebounds in a 54-37 win over Ponte Vedra on January 13.
Jocelyn Hoffmann, Ponte Vedra
Hoffmann finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in a 53-43 loss to Nease on January 17.
Kendall Kane, Beachside
Kane finished with 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists in a 64-50 loss to San Jose Prep on January 13. Kane followed up with 21 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a 77-54 win over Orange Park on January 16.
Kendall Proffitt, St. John’s Country Day
Proffitt averaged 27.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Spartans against Clay and Fleming Island.
Brylee Rains, Fletcher
Rains finished with 20 points and four assists in a 50-25 win over Westside on January 17.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school basketball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App